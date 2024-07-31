SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Kalamba Games for Distribution of Class II Mobile On-Premise Gaming Content

This collaboration is focused on the distribution of Class II Mobile On-Premise Gaming, enhancing the gaming experiences of tribal casinos across the US

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the tribal gaming industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Kalamba Games, a prominent game development studio. This collaboration is focused on the distribution of US Class II Mobile On-Premise Gaming, aimed at enhancing the gaming experiences and operational success of tribal casinos across the United States.

SCCG Management has a well-established reputation for supporting tribal casinos in launching and optimizing their sports betting and iGaming operations. This new partnership with Kalamba Games will leverage SCCG’s extensive industry expertise and network to introduce Kalamba’s innovative gaming content to the tribal gaming market.

Kalamba Games is dedicated to building great games and enabling partners to attract and retain players through data-informed strategies across three key areas: Games, Distribution, and Promotional Tools. With market-leading games featuring compelling themes and innovative mechanics, Kalamba has collaborated successfully with over 350 brands across 30 languages.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Kalamba Games to bring their exceptional gaming content to the tribal gaming market. Our deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of success in working with tribes make us the ideal partner to guide the distribution of Class II Mobile On-Premise Gaming."

Alex Cohen, COO & Co-Founder of Kalamba Games, shared his excitement: "We're excited to work with SCCG Management as we explore tribal gaming opportunities for our content that has performed so well with US-facing social casino brands."

About Kalamba Games

Kalamba Games is an established international games and software developer that provides slots and casino content to the iGaming industry. Combining the best technologies with relevant market and product insights, Kalamba empowers its partners to unleash their creative and commercial potential via its proprietary BullsEye Remote Gaming Server, diverse portfolio of games and market-leading promotional tools.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

