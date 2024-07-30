RGA PR Founder Wins Prestigious Award

Rick Grant

PROGRESS adds Rick Grant to the list of 2024 Public Relations Trailblazers.

Rick has been using content marketing since long before it became routine.” — Tony Garritano, founder and President of PROGRESS in Lending

SHEBOYGAN, WI, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGA Public Relations, a Sheboygan-based strategic communications company, announced today that Rick Grant, the company’s founder and President, has won a 2024 Sales, Marketing & PR Trailblazers Award from PROGRESS in Lending.

“Research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that more than 50% of buyers still seek advice when making a purchase,” said Tony Garritano, founder and CEO of Progress in Lending. “As a result, educated and engaged sales associates who can meet buyers’ needs—especially those who have knowledge about a specific product—ring up sales that on average bring in 69% more money. These executives work tirelessly to ensure their company/client is a true leader, but they themselves don’t always get recognized. That ends today.”

As a PR and content marketing leader for over 20 years, Grant makes positive impacts on behalf of clients on an almost daily basis, Garritano wrote in his publication.

“He’s forged amazing results through the years for some of the most successful firms in the industry. Long a part of his marketing toolkit, and growing out of his long career as a journalist and an editor for publications like National Mortgage News, Broker, Mortgage Technology and most recently Weekly Real Estate News, Rick has been using content marketing since long before it became routine.”

Grant was one of the mortgage industry’s first bloggers in 2006, and one of its first podcasters – both pre-recorded and live, on-site at mortgage conferences – when webinars were considered cutting-edge.

The industry is looking at a highly competitive scrap for every customer and sale. The answer, Grant says, is lower-cost, high-impact content marketing products to help businesses stay competitive without breaking the bank.

“Content marketing does not perform well as a one-off, isolated proposition,” Grant said. “Instead, a business needs to keep its brand in front of prospects and the marketplace. Those will be the firms that get the head start on the pack when origination volume does begin to rebound. I’m not surprised Tony Garritano and his team got this, which is probably why they added me to their list. I’m honored.”

Grant launched a freelance writing company in 2005 and moved from New York to Eastern Pennsylvania, where he became a podcaster and started his PR firm. He moved the company to Madison, Wisconsin, in 2015 and then to Sheboygan in 2020.

For more information about the company, visit it online at www.rga-pr.com.

About RGA Public Relations

RGA Public Relations (RGA), founded by financial services industry trade press editor Rick Grant in 2007, offers public relations, corporate communications and content marketing to firms with complicated offerings. The agency provides customized strategic messaging solutions; expert development for thought leaders; content development in text, audio and video; and social media marketing. Today, RGA is part of Gallardo Grant, Corp., a Wisconsin-based family corporation, and primarily serves financial services technology firms and mortgage lenders, including some of the largest firms in the mortgage industry. For more information about the company, visit https://www.rga-pr.com.

