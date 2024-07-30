From Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association (SORCA): https://mailchi.mp/sorca/1wygjqs37c-1126040?e=%5bUNIQID%5d

Thank you to our supporters!

On July 24th, SORCA, along with many key funders and in-kind service partners, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the SORCA Youth MTB Skills Park at Brennan Park. SORCA is elated to see this volunteer-led project come to fruition for our mountain biking-friendly community, and we’d like to thank all the funders, donors and volunteers who brought this project to life! “The Mountain Bike Skills Park is a community hub for all skill levels,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through B.C.’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program we are supporting SORCA and communities all over the province to fund projects that improve community infrastructure and people’s wellbeing.”

SORCA could not have completed without the support of the following organizations and groups:

SORCA membership

Province of BC - Financial support through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program

District of Squamish - Financial support and in-kind materials

WB Foundation - Community grant support

Polygon Homes - Financial support and naming rights to the ‘flow zone’

Athletic Brewing Company - Financial support through grant support

Evo (outdoor apparel) - Financial support

Cascade Environmental - In-kind Environmental monitoring and management

Frontera Geotechnical - In-kind Geotechnical work

Coast Valley Contracting - Lead contractor and supplier of most of the aggregate used for the project, provided at significantly below-market rates

GFL - In-kind supply of 200+ yards of topsoil

Sea to Sky Welding - In-kind welding services for the steel frames of the x10 take-off jumps and start-hill ‘bench’

Silverback Treeworks - In-kind arborist work, donating 500+ cedar boards for the take-off ramps and bridge.

SORCA volunteer board of directors, including Jonny Lloyd as the project lead

SORCA trail crew

Learn More:

For a chronological look at the work that went into building this facility and to view the event photos clicked by local photographer Scott Yan, visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19-E1AWa2pKHBQg0za2hd5k3HQfwZ20TS