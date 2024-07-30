Planet TV Studios Announces Compelling 'New Frontiers' Episode Featuring NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios' "New Frontiers" highlights NeOnc's pioneering intranasal drug delivery for brain cancer, offering new hope. Airs Q4 2024. Hosted by Gina Grad

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios, renowned for creating pioneering television content, proudly announces the latest segment in its celebrated documentary series, "New Frontiers." This episode highlights NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., a developer of a proprietary, patented platform technology with the potential to revolutionize brain cancer treatment by potentially transporting pharma-based therapeutics directly to the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier (BBB).



Revolutionizing Brain Cancer Treatment

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., under the leadership of Dr. Thomas Chen, is establishing potential innovative solutions for brain cancer treatment. Their focus on intranasal drug delivery offers the potential for new advancements in the battle against brain cancer, potentially providing new hope to thousands of patients. Traditional treatments for brain cancer, such as radiation, chemotherapy, and craniotomies, involve invasive procedures with significant risks. NeOnc's non-invasive method is designed to bypass the BBB entirely, allowing patients to inhale the therapeutic compound, which is then delivered directly to the brain via cranial nerves. This approach is designed with the potential to not only enhance drug delivery efficacy but also to enable patients to receive treatment at home.



Promising Clinical Trials

NeOnc's intranasal drug delivery system is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials, with early results showing promise. Patients with recurrent brain cancer have experienced extended life expectancy thanks to this novel approach. Dr. Chen explains, "What you’re doing is inhaling the compound and letting your cranial nerves deliver it to the brain." This novel treatment potentially provides new hope for patients battling recurrent brain cancer, potentially offering them another chance to fight the disease.



Looking Ahead

NeOnc is focused on advancing through the clinical trial phases. Depending on the results of Phase IIa, the FDA may advise proceeding to Phase III or an extended Phase IIb trial. The company’s drug currently holds a “fast track” designation, expediting its approval process. Amir Heshmatpour, NeOnc's Executive Chairman, emphasizes the potential impact of this advanced treatment on the biotech IPO market in 2024, stating, “The results will speak for themselves.”



About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2008, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapeutics for central nervous system conditions. Their NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of potential novel drug candidates and delivery methods, with patent protections extending until 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have shown positive effects in laboratory tests on various cancers and in clinical trials for treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are currently in Phase II human clinical trials, advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status.



Commitment to Innovation and Ethical Standards

NeOnc Technologies is committed to applying the highest ethical standards to its products, services, and communications. They strive to provide value and trust to the medical community, their patients, staff, and stockholders. Dr. Chen and his team are relentless in their pursuit of modern radical solutions that enhance patient care, bring hope, and extend lives. They aim to transform the standard of care for the treatment of brain and central nervous system diseases through dedication to research, close collaboration with medical professionals, and personalized care.



About Gina Grad

Planet TV Studios is delighted to welcome back Gina Grad as the host for this segment. Gina Grad is a celebrated author, podcast host, and radio personality from Los Angeles, California. Known for her dynamic presence, Gina has previously co-hosted the Guinness World Record-holding podcast, the Adam Carolla Show, and currently hosts "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." She is also the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to help kids and stepparents navigate blended families. Her expertise and charisma promise to bring a unique energy to this episode of "New Frontiers."



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios produces progressive, real-life television series featuring insightful updates on crucial business, medical, and socially responsible topics. For more information about "New Frontiers" and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit Planet TV Studios or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.



Air Dates and Availability

Audiences across the globe can anticipate the exciting documentary episodes to air in the fourth quarter of 2024 on national television networks. Additionally, viewers can indulge in the series on-demand through premier platforms including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, Newsbreak, Reportwire.org, Dailymotion, BitChute, Tumblr, Roku, and more.