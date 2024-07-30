Vacancy: NUJ National Organiser (broadcasting)

Based in the NUJ's head office in London, the national organiser (broadcasting) will head up the department dealing with broadcasting members within the union.

This is a fulltime 5-days' post. The salary is £60,239.74 (London Weighting: £4,000).

You can download the job spec

Please complete the application form and send along with your CV and a covering email to [email protected] explaining why you feel you satisfy the criteria and would be able to demonstrate your suitability for the role.

Deadline for receipt of applications, noon 27 August.

