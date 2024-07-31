New Data Shows Student Literacy Grows Triple with Footsteps2Brilliance
Footsteps2Brilliance releases data showing that just 45 minutes on their platform can triple a student's reading and literacy skills, closing the pandemic gap.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footsteps2Brilliance, an evidence-based literacy company, has released a groundbreaking whitepaper revealing that school districts using its intervention strategies are tripling reading growth scores and closing the pandemic-related 3rd-grade reading proficiency gap.
The whitepaper draws on data collected from the 2023-2024 school year and shows that students who engaged with Footsteps2Brilliance’s interactive games, books, songs, and activities for just 45 minutes per week significantly improved their reading and literacy skills. Remarkably, those students who consistently used the content for 10 weeks tripled their literacy scores compared to those who did not use the platform.
“It is crucial to equip educators with effective, high-quality resources to help address the persistent literacy achievement gaps, especially since the pandemic. We are encouraged by the latest growth scores and the positive impact we’re having on student literacy,” said Ilene Rosenthal, CEO and Co-founder of Footsteps2Brilliance.
Footsteps2Brilliance’s next-generation digital tools and content are designed to be flexible and adaptable, enhancing high-quality core curriculum and facilitating data-driven, differentiated instruction. This ensures students engage in deliberate practice connected to their classroom instruction. The platform’s interactive, game-based activities foster joyful learning and a growth mindset that propels students forward. Seamless toggling between English and Spanish, along with home and after-school access, facilitates family engagement and addresses the critical needs of emergent bilingual learners.
Key Highlights from the Whitepaper:
- Triple Literacy Growth: Students using Footsteps2Brilliance for 45 minutes per week showed significant improvement in reading skills, with those using it consistently for 10 weeks tripling their literacy scores.
- Engaging and Effective Content: Interactive books, songs, and games create a joyful learning experience that encourages consistent use and fosters a love of reading.
- Support for Bilingual Learners: The platform’s bilingual features support emergent bilingual learners and enhance family engagement, making learning accessible anytime, anywhere.
To download the Footsteps2Brilliance Literacy Breakthrough whitepaper visit https://www.footsteps2brilliance.com/literacy-breakthrough
About Footsteps2Brilliance
Footsteps2Brilliance is the leading provider of effective next-generation digital tools, bilingual content, and learning experiences that connect school and home, and enhance, not replace, excellent teaching. Since 2012 we’ve committed our research and resources to closing the reading achievement gap for all students from birth through elementary school using a collaborative impact approach. In partnership with educators, families, and communities we are unlocking brilliance and empowering students to realize their full potential. Learn more about at www.footsteps2brilliance.com.
Penny Reinart
Footsteps2Brilliance
penny@footsteps2brilliance.com