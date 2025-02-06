Dr. Gregory A. Spencer Represents Footsteps2Brilliance at 2025 World Economic Forum, Showcasing the Future of Literacy

Footsteps2Brilliance’s bilingual literacy platform is breaking barriers, providing access to high-quality education, and positioning early learners for success.

At Footsteps2Brilliance, we believe that literacy is the foundation of a sustainable future. We are our committed to ensuring every child has access to high-quality bilingual education.” — Ilene Rosenthal, CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregory Spencer, Vice President at Footsteps2Brilliance, recently took center stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) to discuss the transformative role of bilingual literacy in shaping a sustainable future. Invited by the Right Honorable Yvonne Gamble, Dr. Spencer shared his insights on future-proofing education and how Footsteps2Brilliance is leading the charge in preparing young learners for a world of limitless possibilities.During his address, Dr. Spencer highlighted how Footsteps2Brilliance’s bilingual literacy platform is breaking barriers, providing equitable access to high-quality education, and positioning early learners for success—no matter where they are in the world. His remarks were met with resounding support, reinforcing the company’s mission to empower children through technology-driven, scalable learning solutions.As a testament to his contributions, Dr. Spencer was honored with a US National Forest Restoration Certificate, recognizing his commitment to education and sustainability. His efforts align with the larger global vision of building a world where literacy and environmental responsibility go hand in hand."Footsteps2Brilliance is not just a literacy platform—it’s a movement that is transforming education," said Dr. Spencer. "From urban communities to rural districts and beyond, we are empowering the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in an evolving world."The impact of Footsteps2Brilliance has now extended beyond Earth—literally. Yvonne Gamble, a key figure in the Mars Project, expressed interest in making Footsteps2Brilliance the first educational program highlighted on Mars, further cementing the company’s role in pioneering the future of education.“At Footsteps2Brilliance, we believe that literacy is the foundation of a sustainable future. Dr. Spencer’s participation at the World Economic Forum reinforces our commitment to ensuring every child, regardless of geography or circumstance, has access to high-quality bilingual education,” says Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance.To learn more about Footsteps2Brilliance and its mission to revolutionize bilingual literacy for the next generation, visit footsteps2brilliance.com About Footsteps2Brilliance:Footsteps2Brilliance is a bilingual literacy platform that transforms the way children learn to read through innovative, research-based technology. Designed to bridge achievement gaps and empower all learners, the company partners with schools and communities nationwide to accelerate early literacy development.

