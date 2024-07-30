FEMA Assistance Available to Renters after Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – FEMA assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners with uninsured losses from Hurricane Beryl.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Texans in Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Orange, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties can apply for FEMA assistance for uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Beryl. To apply:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 any day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For operating hours and addresses, go online to fema.gov/drc. These centers can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go online to: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. FEMA has streamlined the application process so people can apply to FEMA and SBA at the same time. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the affected area. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 for more information.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.