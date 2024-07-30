Adam Bergman, Founder of IRA Financial, Publishes 9th Book – Mastering the Self-Directed IRA
Mastering the Self-Directed IRA provides a detailed overview on everything one needs to be a “master” Self-Directed IRA investor.MIAMI BEACH, FL, US, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mastering the Self-Directed IRA is the next best thing to a private consultation with author Adam Bergman, Esq., a leading expert on Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k) plans. The book explores in detail all aspects of how the Self-Directed IRA works, from set-up to investment and through ongoing administration. The book starts with explaining the basic tax concepts of the individual retirement account (IRA) and Roth IRA. Bergman then proceeds to explain the tax advantages of using retirement funds to make alternative asset investments.
This book explores the differences between the Self-Directed IRA, the “Checkbook IRA,” and the Self-Directed IRA trust solutions. Additionally, the book surveys the IRS prohibited transaction rules, unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) rules, as well as other tax matters impacting IRA investments.
Furthermore, the book covers more advanced topics such as Roth IRA conversion strategies, sheltering gains from the sale of private stock or carried interest from tax, as well as tax strategies for minimizing the impact of UBIT. Finally, the book will provide a summary of the key Self-Directed IRA tips one needs to maximize their investment returns.
About IRA Financial:
Adam Bergman is the founder of IRA Financial, one of the fastest growing Self-Directed IRA companies in the country. IRA Financial has over 24,000 self-directed retirement plans and has helped investors invest over $3.2 billion in retirement funds into alternative asset investments.
Prior to starting IRA Financial, Mr. Bergman worked as a tax and ERISA attorney at some of the largest law firms in the world, including White & Case LLP. Mr. Bergman has a law degree and also has a Master in Taxation (LLM) from New York University. Mr. Bergman has now written nine books on various self-directed retirement topics, including Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, Going Solo, Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, and In God We Trust, In Roth We Prosper.
Mr. Bergman has been quoted in several major publications and interviewed on CBS News on the area of self-directed retirement plans and tax planning.
Mr. Bergman is recognized as a leading retirement tax-planning expert and has lectured attorneys on the legal and tax aspects of Self-Directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) plans.
