IRA Financial Named Best Self-Directed IRA Company for Audit Protection
Investopedia.com names IRA Financial the best Self-Directed IRA company for audit protection for the fourth year in a row.
We are so delighted that Investopedia has recognized the work we have done to help protect all our Self-Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) clients from IRS audit attack.”MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRA Financial, the leading provider of Self-Directed IRA & Solo 401(k) plans with over 26,000 accounts and $3+ billion in assets under custody, has been voted the best Self-Directed IRA company for audit protection by Investopedia. 2023 marks the fourth year in a row IRA Financial has been bestowed this honor. “We are so delighted that Investopedia has recognized the work we have done to help protect all our Self-Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) clients from IRS audit attack,” stated Adam Bergman, founder of IRA Financial.
— Adam Bergman
IRA Financial is one of the fastest growing self-directed retirement companies in the country. Through our advanced technology and strong team of tax professionals, IRA Financial has been at the forefront of offering top notch customer service and an easy-to-use online platform to help our clients make alternative asset investments quickly and easily. IRA Financial’s commitment to customer service is evident in their dedication to providing audit support for their clients. They have a team of experienced professionals who are available to answer any questions and help resolve any issues that may arise.
All IRA Financial clients are educated one-on-one by our highly trained tax specialists on the IRS prohibited transaction and tax rules pertaining to their specific investment. “It is our focus on education, and dedicated and specialized tax consulting services that has helped our clients stay away from IRS audits in connection with their Self-Directed IRA and has made us the #1 company for IRS audit protection,” stated Mr. Bergman. “Our #1 focus is helping our clients make alternative asset investments quickly, for one low annual fee, and with the security of strong IRS audit protection,” he concluded. All IRA Financial clients receive lifetime audit support for their retirement plan.
About IRA Financial:
IRA Financial was founded by a group of top law firm tax and ERISA lawyers who have worked at some of the largest law firms in the United States, such as White & Case LLP, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, and Thelen LLP.
The IRA Financial self-directed retirement platform allows any retirement account owner to take control over his or her retirement assets and invest in alternatives such as real estate, precious metals, and cryptos without tax.
To learn more about the IRA Financial Group please visit our website at http://www.irafinancialgroup.com or call 800-472-0646.
