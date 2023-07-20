IRA Financial Partners with Bitstamp to Launch IRAfi Crypto™ Trading Platform
Our IRAfi Crypto™ trading platform was designed to first and foremost provide a secure environment for cryptocurrency trading and simplify the user experience.”MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRA Financial, the leading provider of Self-Directed IRAs & Solo 401(k) plans, with over 24,000 accounts and $3+ billion in assets under custody, has partnered with the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp, to launch the IRAfi Crypto™ platform. The IRAfi Crypto™ platform brings together the leading self-directed retirement provider with a leading, regulated crypto exchange to remake and enhance the self-directed retirement account crypto industry. Powered by Bitstamp, a global cryptocurrency leader, retirement account investors can now buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency via the IRA Financial app or website quickly, easily, and cost effectively. “IRA Financial is very excited to have launched the IRAfi Crypto™ platform in partnership with Bitstamp to allow our clients to benefit from the user-friendly design and exceptional customer service that has made IRA Financial a leading self-directed retirement provider," stated Adam Bergman, founder of IRA Financial.
— Ken Gendrich, CEO IRA Financial Technologies
The IRAfi Crypto™ platform is a dedicated platform for crypto traders. The platform will offer all retirement account owners the ability to invest in over 35 cryptocurrencies offered by the Bitstamp exchange, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Uniswap, Litecoin, Matic, and many more with no annual custody asset holding fees. IRA Financial clients will be able to buy and sell cryptos 24/7 instantly at best market price or via a customer set target price limit feature. The platform is available natively on Apple and Android devices or on most browsers from your favorite tablet or desktop device. Cryptocurrency prices are updated in real time with historical data on each coin, including total value & profit/loss at a glance. According to Mr. Bergman, “what makes the IRAfi Crypto™ platform so special is that our clients can invest in cryptos, plus almost any other alternative asset, including real estate, metals, notes, private placement, investment funds, and much more for no additional annual fee.”
“Starting in 2016, IRA Financial was one of the first self-directed retirement providers to offer cryptocurrency investments to its clients. Over the years we have had the opportunity to work with a number of crypto exchanges. Bitstamp has continued to display its leading security and technology, which is why we are so excited to have selected them as our partner,” announced Mr. Bergman.
Bitstamp is the oldest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchange in the industry and has been operating since 2011. Bitstamp is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The use Multi-factor Authentication for Strong Identity Management, SSL encryption to keep transactions that are in flight encrypted, restrictive whitelisting, cold storage for most of their crypto holdings, and have a dedicated security team working around the clock to prevent and respond to security attacks.
“Our Integration with the Bitstamp platform utilizes multiple encryption and security technologies to ensure all accounts are both secure from bad actors and isolated from each other. We have implemented extensive account protection techniques to ensure safe and accurate trading," Bergman continued.
According to Ken Gendrich, CEO IRA Financial Technologies, "our IRAfi Crypto™ trading platform was designed to first and foremost provide a secure environment for cryptocurrency trading and simplify the user experience. We deliver value that most exchanges don’t, including portfolio profit/loss performance, cryptocurrency comparative trend analysis, trading directly from your asset list, detailed trade reporting, direct access to research and educational materials, all in one application. This makes the application look and feel simple and reduces the complexity and number of tools traders need to make trading decisions. We will be adding more advanced features quarterly to fill out our roadmap.”
The IRA Financial self-directed retirement platform allows any retirement account owner with the ability to take control over their retirement assets and invest in alternative assets, such as real estate, precious metals, and cryptos without tax.
IRA Financial is the market's leading provider of self-directed retirement plans and has helped over 24,000 clients in all 50 states invest over $3 billion in alternative assets and take back control over their retirement future.
