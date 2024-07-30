2025 Art Contest: Design next year’s hard card for Fish and Game licenses

Calling all Idaho artists!

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking art submissions for the 2025 durable hard card licenses. Each year Idaho Fish and Game issues hard card licenses that fit in your wallet and include collectable art of Idaho’s iconic species. Submission will be taken for bighorn sheep, mountain goat, redband trout and sockeye salmon. One fish and one big game submission will chosen. Each winner will receive a $1,000 for use of their artwork.

Please see the below requirements to enter your artwork: