2025 Art Contest: Design next year’s hard card for Fish and Game licenses

Calling all Idaho artists! 

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking art submissions for the 2025 durable hard card licenses. Each year Idaho Fish and Game issues hard card licenses that fit in your wallet and include collectable art of Idaho’s iconic species. Submission will be taken for bighorn sheep, mountain goat, redband trout and sockeye salmon. One fish and one big game submission will chosen. Each winner will receive a $1,000 for use of their artwork. 

Please see the below requirements to enter your artwork:

  • Entries are due by midnight (MDT) August 31, 2024 and should be submitted via email to idfgmarketing@idfg.idaho.gov. Winners will be selected buy Sept. 5. Submissions sent after the deadline will not be considered. 
  • Design should include one of the following Idaho native species: redband trout, sockeye salmon, bighorn sheep, or mountain goat.
  • There is no limit for the number of submissions.
  • Designs must be able to incorporate the Idaho Fish and Game “Go Outdoors Idaho” logo in the bottom, right-hand corner (see below)
  • Designs must be horizontal meeting the following specs:
    • Size: 17-inches by 11-inches with a .125 inch bleed. Final designs will be placed on a durable hard card sized at 3.375 inches wide by 2.125 inches high.
    • Resolution: min of 300 dpi
    • Color Profile: CMYK
    • File formats accepted:
      • .psd, .eps, or .ai 
      • .pdf - high print quality
  • Artist must be willing to sign a professional service agreement for use of the artwork on hard cards and in promotional materials. All entries should include the artist's name, email address, phone number and mailing address. 

