SEOPS Awarded GSA Contract for the Rideshare, Integration and Deployment of Six U.S. Space Force Satellites

We’re extremely pleased to be selected to support the launch of SSC’s upcoming Blaze mission...we're very proud to be their trusted partner on this mission.”HOUSTON, TX, US, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEOPS, a leading provider of responsive space mission services, announced today it has been awarded the Rideshare 2024-Blaze mission via a General Services Administration (GSA) Contract Schedule by the U.S. Space Force (USSF)’s Space Systems Command (SSC). The GSA is one of many different contract vehicles that SEOPS uses for contracting U.S. Government work that entails the DoD and Other Government Agencies (OGA).
For the Blaze mission, SEOPS will provide comprehensive mission management, integration services as well as deployment systems for the six payloads supporting technology demonstrations, including one Evolved Secondary Payload Adapter (ESPA)-class satellite and five CubeSats. Space Systems Command’s Assured Access to Space (AATS) Mission Integration Branch (AAMI) and the Small Launch and Targets Division (AAMX) in support of the DoD Space Test Program (STP) contracted for the commercial rideshare services.
“We’re extremely pleased to be selected to support the launch of SSC’s upcoming Blaze mission,” said Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS. “Our proven track record and expertise in solving complex launch challenges for both commercial and military organizations with our wide range of integration services and hardware products is a significant advantage in securing contracts like this from the DoD. We’re very proud to be their trusted partner on this mission.”
The SEOPS team collectively brings experience from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S Space Force, NRO, and NASA. Having secured a GSA Contract Schedule in 2022, SEOPS’ submitted its proposal via the GSA eBuy portal, where it was evaluated on multiple criteria, including technical capabilities, schedule, experience, and price.
U.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of rideshare integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch and dynamic 24/7 on-orbit operations. SEOPS' comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.
