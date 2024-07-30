Weyerhaeuser’s Longview lumber mill fined $145,000 for stormwater violations

LONGVIEW –

The Washington Department of Ecology issued two penalties totaling $145,000 to Weyerhaeuser for stormwater violations at the company’s Longview lumber mill.

The penalties include 36 stormwater discharge violations, 15 monitoring requirements violations, and 16 reporting requirement violations, all of which occurred between July 2022 and May 2024. Weyerhaeuser found that the mill’s stormwater contained low oxygen levels, which can harm aquatic plants and animals. The stormwater also had solids (which could include copper and other metals) above the permitted limits.

Solid Waste Program Manager Peter Lyon said the company reported these violations, but not within the time that the permit required.

“Stormwater permits contain strict limits on toxic chemicals and contaminants that are designed to protect our environment,” Lyon said. “Although Weyerhaeuser has been working to improve its stormwater management at its Longview mill, it needs to abide by its discharge limits and other permit requirements.”

Other violations stemmed from significant changes Weyerhaeuser made to their stormwater system between April and August 2022, which were intended to fix potential issues. However, the company didn’t get required approvals from Ecology, and the changes have the potential to worsen pollution problems at the mill.

The Longview mill’s stormwater flows into a ditch leading to the Columbia River, which is home to many aquatic species such as endangered salmon. Improperly managed stormwater can negatively impact human health and the environment.

Weyerhaeuser has 30 days to appeal the penalties to the Pollution Control Hearings Board. Water quality penalty payments to Ecology are placed into the state’s Coastal Protection Fund, which provides grants to public agencies and Tribes for water quality restoration projects.