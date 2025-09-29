State launches disposal program for toxic firefighting foams

Ecology is partnering with fire departments across the state to help protect firefighters from exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – or PFAS – in firefighting foams.

PFAS are resistant to heat which is one reason they are added to firefighting foams. But they also build up in people, animals, and the environment over time. Because many PFAS don’t break down easily, they’re often called “forever chemicals.”

Firefighting foams containing PFAS are known to contribute to the disproportionately high levels of PFAS in firefighters’ bodies. That’s a concern because PFAS are linked to multiple health issues, including cancer.

In 2018, Washington passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment law. With its passage, Washington became the first state in the nation to restrict the sale, manufacture, and distribution of “aqueous film-forming foams” or AFFF, which are a group of PFAS containing firefighting foams. The law also prohibits local governments and state agencies from training with these foams—but existing stock can still be used to fight fires.

That’s why we're launching an AFFF disposal program. Through this program, a permitted hazardous waste service provider will collect PFAS firefighting foams from nearly 80 fire departments across the state. A federally approved incinerator will then safely destroy the waste once it’s collected.

“Fire departments regularly call, asking us what to do with their AFFF. They don’t want the environmental and occupational exposures to PFAS,” said Sean Smith, who leads Ecology’s work to implement the Product Replacement Program. “Removing foams with PFAS from service is important because it eliminates a highly concentrated source of PFAS pollution in Washington.”

Some fire departments have taken steps to dispose of their AFFF on their own. Proper disposal of AFFF isn’t easy, though. State regulations require PFAS-contaminated waste to be managed and disposed of at a federally permitted hazardous waste facility. This can cost about four times more than disposal at a municipal landfill.

Ecology’s AFFF disposal program helps reduce costs by covering collection and disposal expenses. This makes proper AFFF disposal more feasible for fire departments, whether they’re small rural volunteer agencies or larger departments with more sizeable stockpiles. It also means the PFAS mass is destroyed to the greatest extent possible with minimal environmental and public health impact. Fire departments interested in participating in the program should visit Ecology’s AFFF Collection and Disposal Page.

Reducing significant sources of PFAS, like AFFF, is critical for preventing environmental contamination and protecting public health. Here are other ways we’re reducing the use of AFFF and preventing first responders’ exposure to PFAS: