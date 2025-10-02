Dwindling water supplies force new restrictions in Yakima Basin

UNION GAP –

In the Yakima Basin, a third consecutive year of drought has caused historically low reservoir storage and streamflows. To address those conditions, the Washington Department of Ecology is issuing an unprecedented halt to surface water use from Oct. 6 through the end of October.

Although irrigation needs for agriculture are reduced as we head into fall, the restrictions may still affect more than 1,500 water right holders. Local communities may need to restrict residential watering.

“We have not experienced a drought like this in over 30 years, and it’s forcing us to take actions we’ve never done before,” said Ria Berns, Ecology’s Water Resources program manager. “We know that restricting water diversions will impact communities across the Yakima Basin, but this is a necessary step to protect water for fish and senior water rights in the face of continued drought conditions.”

The water use orders became necessary because water available from the Yakima Basin reservoirs is expected to run out after Oct. 6. Without that stored water, precipitation and flows from the Yakima River will not be enough to satisfy senior irrigation water rights.

“For years, the Yakima Basin has been a national model for collaboration and water management,” said Casey Sixkiller, Ecology’s director. “That partnership has led to more than $1 billion in investments. But the conditions we see today show that there is much more work still ahead of us to improve water security for the region.”

When water supplies are running low, Washington water law requires the most senior water right holders to receive their full amount before junior water right holders can access the remaining water. In the current situation, water supplies are so low that only the most senior water right holders in the basin can access what remains.

More information on water restrictions

Ecology will notify water right holders of the restrictions by mail this week. Water users in the Yakima Basin should be aware that Ecology staff will be checking to ensure diversions are off.

The agency will be communicating daily with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to monitor flows. If there are any changes to the restrictions, Ecology will directly communicate with those water right holders.

For questions about these changes, leave a message with Ecology’s customer service line at 509-575-2597 or email wrcro@ecy.wa.gov. Please include your affected water right number to help provide you with the best assistance.