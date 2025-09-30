Strategy in action: achievements and next steps for Washington's climate resiliency

We know that climate change is impacting every corner of Washington. Rising sea levels and more intense storms are flooding coastal communities and Tribal lands. Extreme temperatures are disrupting agriculture and putting vulnerable communities and those without air conditioning at risk. Wildfires are more frequent and severe, threatening communities, and spreading harmful smoke.

A year ago, we launched the state’s Climate Resilience Strategy to help communities, infrastructure, and natural and working lands prepare for and adapt to impacts like these. Since then, Ecology and nine partner agencies have made significant progress by securing new resources and funding, advancing actions, and strengthening coordination. Ecology is releasing the first progress report, which highlights these achievements and the steps ahead.

Advancing actions amidst funding challenges

State agencies have made significant progress in the past year implementing actions that received new funding from the Legislature as well as those that are supported with existing resources. Examples of this work include:

Ensuring state-funded infrastructure is resilient to climate impacts

Supporting the agricultural sector and working lands

Reducing wildfire risks

Responding to extreme heat and wildfire smoke

Building ecosystem resiliency

Improving equitable community engagement

To support the Climate Resilience Strategy, state agencies submitted funding requests for the 2025-2027 biennial budget for most of the actions identified in the strategy. The final state budget for 2025-2027 included funding for 27 of these requests. These resources provide agencies with the capacity to implement work that will strengthen resilience for communities, infrastructure, and natural and working lands across Washington

Ongoing state budget challenges and federal climate policy reversals have created extra hurdles for this important work. Meanwhile, federal policy changes have also impacted the flow of resources to Tribes, local governments, non-profit organizations, and other communities we serve.

Leading the way through stronger partnerships

These challenges create an opportunity for state leadership and strategic investment. This means collaboration across agencies is more important than ever.

Within the strategy, state agencies recommended forming an interagency council to provide high level leadership and direction, foster collaboration among our agencies, support strategy implementation, and advance shared goals to build a more climate-resilient Washington.

The first meeting of the Interagency Climate Resilience Coordinating Council launched earlier this month. Secretaries and Directors from our partner agencies came together to better understand each other’s priorities, identify opportunities for collaboration, and commit to supporting implementation of the Climate Resilience Strategy.

Moving forward, this approach will ensure that state government is aligned across agencies in support of common goals and a shared vision for a more equitable and climate-resilient Washington.

Looking ahead

In the coming months, agencies will continue to implement actions, coordinate our activities, and navigate shared challenges.

Together, our state agencies are preparing for the upcoming 2026 legislative session with a focus on maintaining support for existing programs that support climate resilience and targeted asks for funding to reduce wildfire risks.

We know this work cannot wait. Climate impacts such as flooding, wildfires, smoke, and extreme heat are already impacting Washingtonians and will become more frequent and severe. These challenges will affect all people in our state, especially communities most at-risk: those facing existing health disparities, families facing economic instability, and communities that have been historically overburdened by pollution as well as social and economic stressors.

We are leading the way with a commitment to achieving equitable, climate-resilient outcomes for our state. By continuing to prepare for and adapt to climate change, we strengthen our ability to serve people and communities across Washington – now and in the future.