ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment Return to Venice Film Festival

VENICE, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ITTV International Forum and Tech In Entertainment, organized by Good Girls Planet, return to Venice for the fifth consecutive year during the prestigious 81st Venice Film Festival. This year, events will highlight the transformative changes in the TV and film industry, poised to recover from four years of instability, with a special focus in Venice on the rise of women in the sector. Additionally, the forum will concentrate on the international dynamics shaping the future of entertainment, bringing together global leaders and innovators to discuss and explore the evolving landscape.

During the opening weekend of the Venice International Film Festival, a distinguished panel of experts will convene to discuss key industry topics. The panel includes Maria Pia Ammirati, Director of Rai Fiction; Anna Maria Morelli, CEO of The Apartment; Nicole Morganti, Head of Local Originals Southern Europe at Amazon Studios; Sonia Rovai, CEO of Wildside; Maria Grazia Saccà, CEO Titanus Production; and Chiara Sbarigia, President of Cinecittà. The discussions will be expertly moderated by Valentina Martelli, Founder and CEO of Good Girls Planet, and Cristina Scognamillo, Co-Founder of Good Girls Planet.

The first panel will underscore the significant economic impact of women in the sector, showcasing their entrepreneurial successes and the pivotal roles they are assuming to fortify their presence in the Italian TV and film industry. It will emphasize the enhancement of women's managerial and entrepreneurial skills over gender quotas. Additionally, it will offer a platform to explore the current and future dynamics reshaping the entertainment landscape, with a particular focus on international contributions.

“We all know this has been a challenging year for the film and television industry,” says Valentina Martelli, CEO of Good Girls Planet. “With less investment, more consolidations, an abundance of content, and limited opportunities, one thing remains certain: there is great anticipation for 2025. Partnerships are forming now, with both Netflix and Amazon ordering more original productions outside the United States than in the first quarter of 2024, particularly from the UK, Spain, and Germany. It's time to steer Italy in the right direction. For six years, ITTV has served as both a hub and a catalyst for new collaborations, thanks to our sustained presence in the United States. Women are at the forefront of this change, and our forum is the ideal stage for these critical discussions.”

A second ITTV and TechInEntertainment panel, titled "IMMERSIVE FUTURES," will be held on Sunday, September 1, at 1 PM at the Veneto Region Space/Veneto Film Commission. This session will be followed by an exclusive premiere of 360° content featuring 6 Degrees of Freedom in cinema, video, and music.

Following Venice, ITTV International Forum and Tech In Entertainment will journey back to Los Angeles, from November 3 to 4, reaffirming their key role and significance for international executives. Among the first to confirm their attendance are:

Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, ROKU Media

Lucia Gervino, Head of Production, Post, & Risk Management, A+E Studios

Georgina Gonzalez, VP Global Scripted Series, NBCUniversal

Samuel Harowitz, Head of Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Tubi

Carlos Sanchez, Executive Vice President and General Manager, FOX Deportes

Sandra Stern, Vice Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group

For more information, visit ittvfestival.com

ITTV and TechInEntertainment are created and produced by Good Girls Planet

With the support of V CHANNELS and MTLA

With the contribution of V-Nova Studios and Ecoflix.

In association with Matera Fiction, Toscana Film Commission, and Veneto Film Commission.

Partners: Fremantle, Roku, Sky Studios, Titanus Production, LSPG, CL Sonicworks, IbiscusMedia, Coevolutions.

Cultural Partners: Sharjah Animation Conference, Kinéo Award, USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Media Partners: Extra Tv, Ciak, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio.

Under the patronage of APA – Associazione Produttori Audiovisivo and Rai Fiction.