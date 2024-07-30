U.S. Light Energy Achieves Prestigious Recognition: Top Solar Developer Based in NY, Sixth in Nation for Community Solar
New York-based USLE also ranks 18th nationwide in all solar development, according to rankings just released by leading industry publication Solar Power WorldLATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Light Energy (“USLE”), a distributed generation energy development company specializing in community solar and renewable energy solutions, today announced it has been named the top solar developer based in New York, and the nation’s sixth-largest developer of community solar, in annual rankings just released by Solar Power World, the premier publication covering the U.S. solar market.
In compiling its list of 2024 Top Solar Contractors, Solar Power World ranked companies according to the kilowatt (kw) capacity of projects they installed, developed or helped construct in the previous year within the U.S and its territories. During 2023, New York-based USLE installed 17,641 kw of solar, which also ranked 18th nationally in all solar development.
“This prestigious recognition reflects the rapid growth and successful track record of USLE in delivering innovative community solar and renewable energy solutions,” said Mark Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Light Energy. “USLE is laser focused on boosting the production and use of clean solar energy, developing and implementing environmentally friendly projects, and supporting the expanding green economy. This designation reinforces and strengthens our efforts.”
Its selection as the leading solar developer in New York, and as one of the nation’s premier community solar developers, is the latest milestone for USLE, which has experienced significant growth over the past year. USLE secured a $15 million investment from Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions, an alternative asset manager, providing a major catalyst for expansion; relocated to a new headquarters in Latham, NY that triples the size of its previous location; and has nearly doubled the size of its workforce. To date, USLE has sold about 40 solar projects worth more than 200 megawatts (mw) in total, mostly in New York, with another 3,000 mw of projects under development in more than a dozen states.
“Solar projects in every market — residential to utility-scale — are getting bigger and oftentimes more complicated in scope, financing and permitting. That’s why it’s all the more impressive when so many top installation companies have banner years,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. “The Top Solar Contractors List is a great gauge for how strong individual companies are in their local markets.”
From its original concentration on rooftop solar when it was formed in 2016, USLE has transitioned its focus to community solar projects, which enable energy users to subscribe to a shared system of solar panels, often located within their community. As a result, both residential and commercial customers can reap the benefits of renewable energy, from reduced cost and increased resilience to improved access for low- to moderate-income households, community ownership, and equitable workforce development and entrepreneurship.
For more information on the 2024 Top Solar Contractors list compiled by Solar Power World, visit https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2024-top-solar-contractors/.
About U.S. Light Energy
U.S. Light Energy is a distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar facilities and renewable energy solutions. Whether you’re interested in leasing your land for solar development or looking to develop a solar farm for your business or community, we can help. We have over 30 years of Solar PV, Energy Industry, and Real Estate Development experience, and we understand what it takes to create a successful distributed generation project. Interested in learning more? Contact our team of solar professionals today! USLE is leading the charge for a new generation. For more information, visit www.uslightenergy.com.
About Kimmeridge
Founded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon, and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager specializing in the energy sector. Kimmeridge's direct investment approach, deep technical knowledge, active portfolio management, and proprietary research and data gathering set the firm apart in the industry. The Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions fund focuses on sustainable and value-driven investments in the energy sector, and has a made a series of targeted investments, including Chestnut Carbon, Landgate, and Common Energy.
