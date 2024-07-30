Workplace Injury Results in $65,000 Fine

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2024

On July 22, 2024, Bourgault Industries Ltd. o/a Highline Manufacturing Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

Bourgault Industries Ltd. o/a Highline Manufacturing Ltd. was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employers workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

Two other charges were withdrawn.

The Court imposed a fine of $46,428.57 with a $18,571.43 surcharge, for a total amount of $65,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022, in Vonda, Saskatchewan, when a worker was seriously injured while flushing highly flammable solvent through an electrostatic paint gun.

-30-

For more information, contact: