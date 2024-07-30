Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,976 in the last 365 days.

Workplace Injury Results in $65,000 Fine

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 30, 2024

On July 22, 2024, Bourgault Industries Ltd. o/a Highline Manufacturing Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

Bourgault Industries Ltd. o/a Highline Manufacturing Ltd. was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employers workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

Two other charges were withdrawn.

The Court imposed a fine of $46,428.57 with a $18,571.43 surcharge, for a total amount of $65,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022, in Vonda, Saskatchewan, when a worker was seriously injured while flushing highly flammable solvent through an electrostatic paint gun.

-30-


For more information, contact:

You just read:

Workplace Injury Results in $65,000 Fine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more