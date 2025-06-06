Eight Outstanding Individuals Invested with The Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 5, 2025

Tonight, eight of Saskatchewan's best will be invested with the province's highest honour - the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre will invest the 2025 recipients at a formal ceremony in Saskatoon. 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of this prestigious program.

"We come together to recognize these remarkable individuals for their hard work and dedication to making Saskatchewan a great place to live," McIntyre said. "As Chancellor of the Order, I offer my sincere congratulations to the recipients and thank them for their years of selfless dedication to our province."

The 2025 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Dr. Ernest Barber, Saskatoon

Janet Carriere, Prince Albert

Brent Cotter, K.C., Saskatoon

Dr. Haissam Haddad, O.C., Saskatoon

Ann Phillips, K.C., Regina

Ellen Remai, M.S.C., LL. D., Saskatoon

E. Robert Stromberg, K.C., Saskatoon

Senapan Thunder, Thunderchild First Nation

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is the highest honour the province can bestow. It was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievements by Saskatchewan citizens. The award was granted recognition by the Government of Canada and provided a place in the national sequence of orders in 1991. Today's recipients join the 283 individuals who have been invested with the Order in appreciation of their significant contributions in areas such as the arts, agriculture, business and industry, community leadership, occupations or professions, public service, research and volunteer service. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System, and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M. for life.

The nomination process involves the completion of a nomination form with three to six letters of support. Nominations are reviewed by the Saskatchewan Honours Advisory Council.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on AccessNow TV and at myaccess.ca/som beginning at 6:30 p.m. Access Communications is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit ceremony.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Individuals are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who have made significant contributions to our province. Nominations will be accepted until November 30, 2025. For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, or to find out how to nominate someone, visit saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

