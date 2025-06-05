Saskatchewan and Philippines Collaborating on Clean Energy Solutions

CANADA, June 5 - Released on June 5, 2025

Today, Saskatchewan and the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in advancing clean and sustainable energy.

"Saskatchewan is critical to energy security, not just here at home, but across the globe," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "This MOU is another positive step toward our regions' shared energy security goals. With Saskatchewan's expertise in clean energy, paired with the Philippines' strategic exploration of nuclear power, we have laid the groundwork for a strong partnership on advancing sustainable energy solutions."

This MOU recognizes the importance of cooperation between the two jurisdictions in innovation, diversification, clean technologies and economic and environmental sustainability in the energy sector. Commitments within the agreement include cooperation on technology development and deployment, workforce development, research and innovation, and engagement with community, Indigenous and stakeholder partners.

Examples could include exploring the feasibility of small modular reactors in both Saskatchewan and the Philippines and developing shared programs to build a skilled workforce for the nuclear energy sector. It also includes sharing research and expertise on energy policies, regulations and strategies.

"This MOU is a significant milestone in our 75-year relationship and a manifestation of our shared commitment to building resilient, sustainable, and inclusive energy systems that support long-term economic growth," Ambassador of the Philippines to Canada Andrelita Austria said.

Workforce development is a key part of this agreement, aiming to create joint educational and student exchange programs. These programs will focus on the areas of nuclear engineering, smart grid technology and energy storage systems.

This agreement is another result of the province's efforts to diversify its markets and expand its reach internationally.

Saskatchewan has long understood the importance of international partnerships.

That is why our province has a network of nine international offices, including one in Singapore that serves as a key hub for connecting with target markets in Southeast Asia, such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Philippines continues to be a strong commercial partner, collaborator and innovator with Saskatchewan.

