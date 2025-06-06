Seventeen New Addictions Spaces Open at Province's Largest Family Treatment Centre

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 5, 2025

Today, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr announced $7.3 million in annual funding for 17 new adult addictions treatment spaces at The Carter House.

The Carter House is a family treatment centre in Saskatoon where parents and children participate in treatment activities together to address substance use and family stability together.

“I am pleased to announce new addictions treatment spaces that will provide those experiencing addictions with the right care at the right time, without separating them from their support system,” Carr said. “By enabling families to work together toward a healthier, safer life in recovery, we can ensure better outcomes for those experiencing addictions.”

The Carter House provides inpatient addictions treatment for parents who are struggling with substance use disorder. Parents also take part in recreation therapy with their children to help develop parenting skills and family bonds. Children may also receive individual counselling, where needed.

“The Carter House offers a transformative, family-centred approach to addictions treatment in our province by providing evidence-based care that supports the entire family,” Carter House CEO Dave Broda said. “The Carter House serves primarily those at risk of family separation due to substance use disorder, as well as parents working toward reunification with their children. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for investing in families impacted by substance use disorder. This support will change lives and strengthen communities across our province.”

Located at 601 Taylor Street West, The Carter House is operated by Kamor Integrated Health Services through the publicly funded health care system. Services are available to all Saskatchewan residents.

Kamor was one of the successful proponents chosen through a competitive Request for Supplier Qualifications (RFSQ) initiated by the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and SaskBuilds and Procurement seeking addictions treatment services. The agreement to provide the service is between the SHA and Kamor.

"Families form the fabric of our communities and are the heart of our province," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "That's why ensuring individuals and their families can access support for addictions treatment together is important to the patient-centred care approach the SHA prioritizes. By building an environment nurturing mutual healing and support, the treatment delivered in partnership through The Carter House will establish a resilient foundation to support families on their path to healing and recovery."

Under Saskatchewan’s Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, 281 of the 500 addictions treatment spaces are operational, including the 17 spaces at The Carter House in Saskatoon.

The 281 spaces also include:

40 withdrawal management spaces at Medavie-MD Ambulance in Saskatoon;

60 inpatient spaces at Willowview Recovery Centre in Lumsden;

15 inpatient treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation;

15 inpatient and five withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph’s Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces with Poundmaker’s Lodge in North Battleford; and

42 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

The 2025-26 Provincial Budget invests a record $623 million in mental health and addiction supports and services. This is the largest investment in the province’s history for mental health and addictions supports.

-30-

For more information, contact: