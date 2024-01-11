International Family Mystery Thabo and the Rhino Case Comes to US and Canada Theaters Nationwide Starting Feb 23rd
Produced By The Academy Award Winning Producer of Nowhere in Africa
We’re very excited for people to see this wonderful family mystery, because it has some very educational topics that really need to be discussed, like animal conservation, protection & anti-poaching.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thabo and the Rhino Case, by the Academy Award Winning Producer of Nowhere in Africa, starring newcomers Litlhohonolofatso Litlhakayane as Thabo and Ava Skuratowski as his friend Emma along with celebrated German actress Andrea Sawatzki as her Aunt, will play in select theaters across the United States and Canada starting February 23rd, a Desert Flower Film Production, presented by Purdie Distribution and Sola Media.
The trailer is available at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eohPIPMuEA
“We’re very excited for people to see this wonderful family mystery,” Donovan from Purdie Distribution said, “because it isn’t just a fun movie adventure for people of any age, but it also has some very educational topics that really need to be discussed, like animal conservation and protection and anti-poaching themes but even has some important things to say about racial profiling. It’s refreshing to see these mature themes in a mystery adventure for the whole family.”
Thabo and the Rhino Case is about eleven-year-old Thabo, who wants to become a private detective like in the movies. If only his home, the small African village of Hlatikulu, was not the most peaceful savannah paradise. But things take a sudden turn when a rhino is murdered in the neighboring safari park because of its precious horn. Thabo’s uncle Vusi, of all people, is under suspicion. Now it is up to Thabo and his new friend Emma from Germany to not only take care of the abandoned baby rhino but also investigate and capture the culprits.
The film was shot in South Africa by a German company, called Desert Flower Filmproduktion and directed by Mara Eibl-Eibesfeldt and produced by Peter Herrman, who won an Academy Award in 2002 for Best Foreign Film for, “Nowhere in Africa”.
Running Time: 97 Minutes Genre: Mystery, Family
About Sola Media:
One of the leading companies in its field, Sola Media has been operating in the international arena since its foundation in 2004 by Solveig Langeland, bringing some of the most beloved children and family films to a global marketplace, and specializing in high-quality animated features for the big screen.
We recognize and value the world’s diversity and strongly believe in transporting diverse voices and multiple perspectives in the films we represent and develop. Our aim is to promote diverse and inclusive content with positive messages and values that will not discriminate race, ethnic origin, gender, disability, religion, belief or philosophy of life, age, or sexual orientation.
For more information, www.sola-media.com
About Purdie Distribution:
Purdie Distribution is an independently-owned film distribution company known for releasing independent films theatrically nationwide. Established in 2009, Purdie Distribution led the distribution of Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed and The Void, The Saratov Approach, Freetown, Once I Was A Beehive and is generally focused on films that elevate the human experience. Founder Brandon Purdie played a key roll in the establishment of the family and faith-based film market with his previous work on the release of Saints And Soldiers, The Work And The Glory trilogy, and Forever Strong.
For more information, visit www.PurdieDistribution.com
Thabo and the Rhino Case Mystery Family Movie Trailer