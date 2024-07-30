Temporary Closure Planned for Interstate 229 Northbound Off-Ramp at 10th Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, July 29, 2024

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Interstate 229 northbound off-ramp (exit 6) at 10th Street will be temporarily closed for the 10th Street construction project currently being completed by the City of Sioux Falls. Weather dependent, the temporary I-229 northbound off-ramp closure is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

