Temporary Closure Planned for Interstate 229 Northbound Off-Ramp at 10th Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Monday, July 29, 2024

Contact:  Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Interstate 229 northbound off-ramp (exit 6) at 10th Street will be temporarily closed for the 10th Street construction project currently being completed by the City of Sioux Falls. Weather dependent, the temporary I-229 northbound off-ramp closure is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

