Resolution Real Estate Relocates Renowned Art Conservation Studio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerry Thies, Director/Leasing & Sales, Resolution Real Estate Partners, a member of NAI Global, has arranged a 10-year lease, with a five-year option for Artcare Conservation at 529 West 20th Street, also known as the 529 Arts Building. The 5,814-square-foot space is located on the 8th floor of the prominent Chelsea Arts District building, which is undergoing extensive renovations and improvements.

“Artcare Conservation has been in its current West 27th Street location for more than 40 years,” said Mr. Thies. “The new space keeps them well-situated in the art district, while offering a significant expansion of the workspace and better accommodations for large canvases and other artwork.”

With locations in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, Artcare Conservation provides a full scope of conservation treatments to art collectors and institutions. Among its services are collection management, conservation treatment, technical analyst, natural disaster preparedness, triage treatment, conservation consulting, and project management.

Mr. Thies represented the tenant. The landlord was self-represented. Artcare Conservation is expected to take possession of the space in January 2025.

