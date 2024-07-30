Submit Release
MULTI-PLATINUM COUNTRY STAR CHRIS LANE HEADLINES DU QUOIN STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND

DU QUOIN, IL - No need to "Find Another Bar," MULTI-PLATINUM Country star Chris Lane is coming to the Du Quoin State Fair on Saturday, August 31.

 

"We are excited to have Chris Lane perform at the Du Quoin State Fair," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "He brings great energy to the stage that we know the crowd in Du Quoin will enjoy."

 

Lane's current chart-rising Top 40 single "Find Another Bar" is featured on his latest EP From Where I'm Sippin,' plus the Deluxe edition (Red Street Records/Voyager Records). With a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane's catalog expanded with hit collaborations like "Dancin' In The Moonlight" with Lauren Alaina, HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash "Small Town On It" with Scotty McCreery, and Dustin Lynch's summer jam "Tequila On A Boat," that's further added to his 2.2+ BILLION total career streams, three #1s - 2X PLATINUM "Big, Big Plans," 3X PLATINUM "I Don't Know About You," and PLATINUM "Fix" - and five certified singles including 2X PLATINUM "Take Back Home Girl" with Tori Kelly.

 

The Kernersville, NC, native has scored nominations at iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards, and Radio Disney Music Awards. Recently headlining his FIND ANOTHER BAR TOUR: COLLEGE EDITION, he's also previously shared the bill with A-list acts like Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay, and Kane Brown. 

 

"With a slew of well-known hit songs, Chris Lane is a recognizable name in the Country music industry," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Luke Davison. "His performance is sure to be one you won't want to miss."

 

Tickets for the Chris Lane concert will be available in person at the Du Quoin State Fair box office on Tuesday, July 30 beginning at 9 a.m. and online via Ticketmaster at noon.

 

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 23 - September 2. Admission to the fair is free. Parking is free on Friday, August 23 only. Parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates. Seasonal parking passes are available for $30, good for duration of the fair. To learn more, visit https://dsf.illinois.gov/

 

