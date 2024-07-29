29 July 2024

562

Joint meeting of the Inter-departmental Commission on the Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and the representatives of the UN, EU and OSCE Country Team

On July 29, 2024, the joint meeting of the Inter-departmental Commission on the Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and representatives of the UN, EU and OSCE Country Team was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan. It was attended by the representatives of Mejlis of Turkmenistan, ministries, agencies and non-government organizations, as well as the representatives of international organizations.

In accordance with the agenda, the results of the work done by the Inter-departmental Commission in six months of 2024 were reviewed, as well as further steps on implementing the national plans in the field of human rights defined.

The agenda of the joint session also consisted of the discussion of priority vectors of collaboration of Turkmenistan with the international structures. In this context, the representatives of international organizations noted that each of the cooperation vectors are outlined in the relevant joint plans and projects on which practical work is underway.

While summarizing the work done in the reporting period, the speakers drew attention to the importance of recommendations of the UN Committees on human rights concerning the provision of rights and interests of citizens.

The participants of the meeting discussed a wide range of issues in the field of human dimension on which further cooperation with international organizations is envisioned. Special accent was made on the significance of systematically held seminars, meetings and consultations on the preparation of national reports, reviews in accordance with the UN international documents and exploration of leading practices in the field of human rights protection.

The members of the Inter-departmental Commission and the UN, EU and OSCE Country Team expressed readiness to make every effort for active cooperation for the sake of attaining joint Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring the implementation of human rights and national programmes of socio-economic development.