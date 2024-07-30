Win with Classic Cars, Cold Cash and a Chicken Dinner  

August scratch-off games dish up new looks and up to $100,000 in top prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – Fans of tasty wins, vintage automobiles and cool cash can visit a Mississippi Lottery retailer starting Tuesday, Aug. 6, to get the freshest serving of shiny new scratch-off games.

The newly designed $5 Cruisin’ the Coast® 3 celebrates its Mississippi Gulf Coast namesake by showcasing a ’56 Cadillac El Dorado, ’59 Chevy Corvette, ’62 Ferrari Convertible and a ’67 Ford Bronco. Not only can players collect all scenes, but they can also potentially win up to $100,000. Drawing both national and international visitors, the 2024 Cruisin’ the Coast event runs Oct. 6-13.

The latest $1 game features a cartoon chicken in sunglasses and the victorious phrase, “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.” It’s a recipe for fun, and players can win up to $5,000.

Additionally, the $2 $20,000 Power Shot delivers zesty ways players can win up to $20,000.

Summer of Fun 2024

Mississippi Lottery players have more opportunities to win cash and cool prizes in our latest promotion, Summer of Fun 2024. The 11th of 15 drawings occurs this afternoon with a top prize of $15,000. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers and other advertising. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Participants can enter once a week, and winners are notified via certified letter.

Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Mega Millions® is up to an estimated $331 million, with an estimated cash value of $156.2 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is an estimated $54,000. The Wednesday, July 31, jackpots include the Powerball® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $73.3 million and the Lotto America® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $6.15 million, with an estimated cash value of $2.92 million.

###