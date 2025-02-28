My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion – Feb. 27 Winners!
The winners of the My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion’s final drawing held Thursday, Feb. 27 are from the following cities:
*$25,000: Okolona, Miss.
*$15,000: Saltillo, Miss.
*$10,000: Hattiesburg, Miss.
*$1,000 digital gift card: Sturgis, Miss.
*$1,000 digital gift card: Meridian, Miss.
*$1,000 digital gift card: Columbus, Miss.
*$1,000 digital gift card: Chunky, Miss.
*$1,000 digital gift card: Nettleton, Miss.
Winners will be notified via certified mail.
All My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $1 million!
Visit our My Lottery Dream Home promo page for the complete breakdown of draw dates, prizes, rules, and more. And, as always, have fun y’all and play responsibly.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.