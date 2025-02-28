My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion – Feb. 27 Winners!

The winners of the My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion’s final drawing held Thursday, Feb. 27 are from the following cities:

*$25,000: Okolona, Miss.

*$15,000: Saltillo, Miss.

*$10,000: Hattiesburg, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Sturgis, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Meridian, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Columbus, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Chunky, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Nettleton, Miss.

Winners will be notified via certified mail.

All My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $1 million!

Visit our My Lottery Dream Home promo page for the complete breakdown of draw dates, prizes, rules, and more. And, as always, have fun y’all and play responsibly.