Mississippi Lottery Multiplies the Fun with 4-Game Scratch-Off Family 

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion Pounces Thursday

JACKSON, MISS. – Players can multiply the fun and winnings today with the Multiplier family of instant scratch-off games. With four exciting games at different price points, including a brand-new $3 Crossword, there’s a multiplier for everyone.

The Multiplier family includes:

$2 – 10X the Money (#197) with a top prize of $25,000 and chances to multiply your winnings 5 or 10 times and a win all number to win all prizes shown.

$3 – 15X Crossword (#198) with a top prize of $40,000 and multiple prizes depending on the number of words revealed plus a Bonus Multiplier.

$5 – 20X the Money (#199) with a top prize of $100,000 and chances to multiply your prize by 5, 10 or 20 times and a win all number to win all prizes shown.

$10 – 50X the Money (#200) with a top prize of $200,000 and chances to multiply your prize by 5, 10, 20 or 50 times and a win all number to win all prizes shown.

Whether players love classic number matches or are crossword fans, the Multiplier family offers more chances to multiply winnings. These games are available at lottery retailers today. For more information, visit mslottery.com.

$5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion

The second of eight drawings in the $5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion is scheduled for Thursday with the announcement of six winner cities. Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal for a chance to win the $100,000 2nd Chance prize after the game ends, plus additional bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 in cash through May 29.

Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $100.9 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday, March 5, is an estimated $295 million, with an estimated cash value of $139 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $25.51 million with an estimated cash value of $12.02 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to an estimated $320 thousand.

3/4/25