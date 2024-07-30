Van’s Aircraft Partners with Fuuz for Advanced Cloud MES and WMS Solutions
Van’s is one of the most innovative manufacturers in the aerospace industry, and we’re excited to partner with this leader.”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, provider of advanced cloud-based manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce that Van’s Aircraft, an American kit aircraft manufacturer founded in 1973 in Oregon, has joined the Fuuz community. This collaboration marks a significant step in Van’s Aircraft manufacturing modernization process, enhancing operational efficiency and growth.
— Founder and CEO Craig Scott
Fuuz will enable Van’s to transition from a patchwork of technologies, including a legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with limited manufacturing functionality, to a unified approach involving a world-class, cloud-based ERP provider and Fuuz’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Warehouse Management System (WMS), and quality control solution.
The aircraft manufacturer selected Fuuz and its ERP partner to eliminate spreadsheets and paper-based tracking systems, track labor across multiple jobs, gain visibility into its operations and Work in Process (WIP), and incorporate in-process inspections. The manufacturing modernization project is expected to drive significant improvement throughout Van’s.
“Van’s is one of the most innovative manufacturers in the aerospace industry, and we’re excited to partner with this leader,” said Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz. “The Fuuz platform’s easy integration with our cloud ERP partner means that this implementation will move at an accelerated pace as compared to legacy ERP-MES deployments, and Van’s gets to enjoy a faster time-to-usability, and accelerated ROI.”
“As we continue to adapt to ever-changing market conditions, our manufacturing systems must be flexible and adaptable as well,” said Shawn Ell, COO at Van’s Aircraft. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Fuuz as we work to transform our manufacturing operations with up-to-date systems and industry best practices.”
About Fuuz:
Fuuz® offers a complete set of manufacturing solutions built and delivered on a state-of-the-art, no-code/low-code platform. The core Fuuz solution, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES), was designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Customers span all manufacturing verticals and include Inteva Products, American Axle & Manufacturing, Olde Thompson, and Sanders. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.
About Van’s Aircraft:
Van’s Aircraft is a leader in the General Aviation industry, offering both factory-built, ready-to-fly aircraft and airframe kits for passionate homebuilders. What sets Van’s apart is the aircraft's performance, safety, and ease of assembly. This was made possible through extensive in-house production capabilities, utilizing a factory equipped with CNC machines, hydro presses, and more. The company was founded in 1973 by Richard VanGrunsven and headquartered at Aurora State Airport (KUAO) in Aurora, Oregon. Van’s has an extensive 52-year history. With over 27,000 builders worldwide, Van’s continue to grow and innovate every day.
