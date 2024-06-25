Prelco Group Partners with Fuuz for Advanced Cloud MES and WMS Solutions
We are thrilled to partner with Prelco and support their transition to an efficient and scalable cloud-based solution”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, is pleased to announce that The Prelco Group, a privately owned glass manufacturer headquartered in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, has joined the Fuuz community. This collaboration marks a significant step in Prelco’s digital transformation journey, enabling enhanced operational efficiency and growth.
Fuuz will facilitate Prelco’s transition from legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and disparate solutions to a unified approach involving a world-class, cloud-based ERP provider and Fuuz MES, WMS and quality control.
The manufacturer selected Fuuz and its ERP partner to strengthen labor tracking, improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and enhance inventory visibility and scrap calculation. The Fuuz MES Platform also displayed the ability to support Prelco’s diverse operations.
“We are thrilled to partner with Prelco and support their transition to an efficient and scalable cloud-based solution,” said Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz. “The Fuuz MES Platform’s compatibility with major ERP systems and pre-built connectors will enable Prelco to integrate business software seamlessly, facilitating informed decision-making and streamlined operations.”
Prelco specializes in architectural buildings, recreational vehicles, locomotives, and public transportation. With six production facilities globally and nearly 700 employees, Prelco is poised for further expansion across North America.
“This partnership with Fuuz is a transformative step for Prelco as we transition away from legacy systems and onto a cloud solution that will pave the way for growth in North America,” said Dominic Lavoie, President & CEO of Prelco. “By integrating Fuuz’s innovative solutions, we anticipate significant improvements in data collection, operational efficiency and throughput.”
About Fuuz:
Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-gen Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Customers span all manufacturing verticals and include Inteva Products, American Axle & Manufacturing, Olde Thompson, and Sanders. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.
About Prelco:
With six factories located in eastern North America, The Prelco Group is a leader in the manufacture of value-added glass solutions. Prelco designs and manufactures glazing products for commercial and institutional buildings, high-rise apartment buildings, specialty vehicles (land and rail) and recreational boat windshields. With over 70 years experience, a highly qualified workforce, and cutting-edge equipment, you can count on Prelco to meet your needs.
