Prelco Group Partners with Fuuz for Advanced Cloud MES and WMS Solutions

Fuuz

We are thrilled to partner with Prelco and support their transition to an efficient and scalable cloud-based solution”
— Craig Scott Founder and CEO of Fuuz
ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, is pleased to announce that The Prelco Group, a privately owned glass manufacturer headquartered in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, has joined the Fuuz community. This collaboration marks a significant step in Prelco’s digital transformation journey, enabling enhanced operational efficiency and growth.

Fuuz will facilitate Prelco’s transition from legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and disparate solutions to a unified approach involving a world-class, cloud-based ERP provider and Fuuz MES, WMS and quality control.

The manufacturer selected Fuuz and its ERP partner to strengthen labor tracking, improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and enhance inventory visibility and scrap calculation. The Fuuz MES Platform also displayed the ability to support Prelco’s diverse operations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prelco and support their transition to an efficient and scalable cloud-based solution,” said Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz. “The Fuuz MES Platform’s compatibility with major ERP systems and pre-built connectors will enable Prelco to integrate business software seamlessly, facilitating informed decision-making and streamlined operations.”

Prelco specializes in architectural buildings, recreational vehicles, locomotives, and public transportation. With six production facilities globally and nearly 700 employees, Prelco is poised for further expansion across North America.

“This partnership with Fuuz is a transformative step for Prelco as we transition away from legacy systems and onto a cloud solution that will pave the way for growth in North America,” said Dominic Lavoie, President & CEO of Prelco. “By integrating Fuuz’s innovative solutions, we anticipate significant improvements in data collection, operational efficiency and throughput.”

For more information about Fuuz, visit www.fuuz.com.

About Fuuz:
Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-gen Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Customers span all manufacturing verticals and include Inteva Products, American Axle & Manufacturing, Olde Thompson, and Sanders. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.

About Prelco:
With six factories located in eastern North America, The Prelco Group is a leader in the manufacture of value-added glass solutions. Prelco designs and manufactures glazing products for commercial and institutional buildings, high-rise apartment buildings, specialty vehicles (land and rail) and recreational boat windshields. With over 70 years experience, a highly qualified workforce, and cutting-edge equipment, you can count on Prelco to meet your needs.



Kathy Suchowiecki
Markit Strategies
586-354-7888
email us here

You just read:

Prelco Group Partners with Fuuz for Advanced Cloud MES and WMS Solutions

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kathy Suchowiecki
Markit Strategies
586-354-7888
Company/Organization
Fuuz
715 South Boulevard East
Rochester Hills, Michigan, 48307
United States
586-354-7888
Visit Newsroom
About

Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes, and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. The Fuuz MES Platform can be extended with pre-built manufacturing modules, platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, legacy software and the other solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based manufacturing software company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. For more information, visit www.fuuz.com.

http://www.fuuz.com

More From This Author
Prelco Group Partners with Fuuz for Advanced Cloud MES and WMS Solutions
Fuuz® Names Patrick Fetterman as Chief Marketing Officer
Fuuz Announces Ambitious Sales Support Growth Target After Record Customer Acquisition Year
View All Stories From This Author