Orotex US Selects Fuuz to Enhance Manufacturing Operations for Greater Efficiency

We are honored to welcome Orotex US into the Fuuz community.”
— Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz
ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, is excited to announce that Orotex US, a subsidiary of prominent Japanese automotive supplier Orotex, has chosen Fuuz to revolutionize its US manufacturing operations with an initial focus in Novi, Michigan. Orotex US specializes in producing plastic parts for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through advanced injection molding and extrusion techniques.

Orotex US engaged Fuuz to help guide its transition away from disparate systems and its existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. With Fuuz’s expertise and the support of a major cloud-based ERP provider, the initial project will involve implementing Fuuz MES and WMS, as well as ERP integration.

“We are honored to welcome Orotex US into the Fuuz community,” said Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz. “Their decision to leverage our platform underscores their commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the automotive industry. We look forward to supporting their digital transformation journey and driving measurable improvements in their manufacturing processes.”

This strategic move aims to significantly enhance labor tracking across jobs and work centers, while providing more precise inventory visibility, particularly in areas like scrap management.

“We are excited to partner with Fuuz to transform our manufacturing operations,” says Ben Peters, Director of Operations of Orotex US. “Fuuz’s integrated solutions will help us achieve greater efficiency and accuracy, paving the way for future advancements in production and process monitoring across our operations.”

About Fuuz:
Fuuz® offers a complete set of manufacturing solutions built and delivered on a state-of-the-art, no-code/low-code platform. The core Fuuz solution, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES), was designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Customers span all manufacturing verticals and include Inteva Products, American Axle &amp; Manufacturing, Olde Thompson, and Sanders. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.

About

Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes, and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. The Fuuz MES Platform can be extended with pre-built manufacturing modules, platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, legacy software and the other solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based manufacturing software company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. For more information, visit www.fuuz.com.

