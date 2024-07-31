Lingerie Fighting Championships Help Fulfill Death-Bed Promise With First Major Motion Picture
Lingerie Fighting Championships First Feature Film, Gladiatrix, Begins Filming September 17
Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
This is a project we’ve been working on for several years now, so it is extremely gratifying to see it finally coming to fruition.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today their first feature film, Gladiatrix: Cresent Moon will begin shooting September 17 in Edmonton, Alberta Canada. The film is being co-produced by LFC Films, Mind Engine Entertainment and Factory Film Studio and will feature several of LFC’s most popular fighters in supporting roles.
— Shaun Donnelly, CEO
“This is a project we’ve been working on for several years now,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says, “so it is extremely gratifying to see it finally coming to fruition.”
Gladiatrix is based on the novel The Crescent by Las Vegas author Cynthia Vespia. It tells the story of two women, one a slave and the other a queen, who become unexpected allies in the Gladiator’s arena. The novel was adapted for the screen by Donnelly himself.
“I had the good fortune to meet Cynthia several years ago and became a fan of her work,” Donnelly says. “I loved that so many of her characters are strong women and that’s exactly the type of stories I wanted to tell through LFC Films.”
Vespia introduced Donnelly to her Godfather, a film producer named Greg Munsell, who, as it turned out, was also a fan of Lingerie Fighting Championships. Munsell had made a death-bed promise to Vespia’s father before he passed that somehow, some way, he’d help turn her first novel into a film. Donnelly and Munsell soon teamed up to fulfill this promise.
“I was so moved by their story and what it meant to everyone that it quickly became an obsession for me as well,” Donnelly says. “We came very close to making the movie in 2020 – we were actually holding auditions that March when Covid shut everything down.”
Raising the money for a movie set in the 3rd Century AD featuring dozens of female gladiators fighting in an arena was no small task and only came about when Donnelly’s long time film distributor, Factory Film Studio, joined the project. Factory’s Chief Creative Officer, Michael Patrick Lilly, was looking for a project they could shoot at their new 10 acre lot (which features a 55,000 sq ft studio) and felt Gladiatrix would be a perfect fit. Construction crews are currently hard at work building all the sets needed for the film including an immense gladiator’s arena.
Of her motivation to write the novel, Vespia says, “I was looking for an idea for my first novel when I came across an article that they had found remains in Rome proving for the first time that women also fought as gladiators. I found the idea so compelling I knew I had to write about it.”
“Naturally with LFC Films involved we were always going to cast some of our fighters,” Donnelly says. “They really are modern day gladiators.”
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com
Shaun Donnelly
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
+1 702-505-0743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
LFC Sizzle Reel