Lingerie Fighting Championships Will Make One Lucky Fan a Judge
Fan Appreciation With a Twist
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
There is no fan like a LFC fan!”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) unveiled a very unique contest this past weekend that will allow a fan to take one of the best seats in the house at an upcoming LFC event: a judge’s seat.
— Shaun Donnelly, CEO
“We were looking for a way to show our appreciation to all the fans who followed us to our brand new site,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “And so we thought what better way to show them how important they are to our show than to make them part of the show!”
Fans can enter the contest for free right on the front page of the LFC site at www.LFCfights.com. The winner will also receive airfare and hotel in Las Vegas to take part in an October show.
“We will provide a quick crash course in judging right before the event,” Donnelly says. “And we’ll make sure they are partnered with 2 experienced judges who can show them the way.”
Past events have seen several celebrities take a seat at the judge’s table including UFC fighter Mike ‘The Truth’ Jackson, rapper Woop Dogg, pro-wrestler Austin Aries and Roy Jones Jr. Boxing President Keith Veltre. Former LFC champs Monica ‘Flowerbomb’ Garcia and Andreea ‘The Storm’ Vladoi have also served as judges.
“Our show is fast-paced and exciting,” Donnelly says. “And sometimes even our judges find themselves part of the action.”
At LFC30: Born To Be Wild at the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Shay ‘The Fox’ Mazzato and Danika ‘Dani’ Della Rouge fell out of the ring and landed on the judge’s table where they continued fighting. Bella Ink and Audrey ‘The Mongoose’ Monique did the same during their LFC35: Booty Camp 3D bout.
“Judges definitely need to keep an eye on the action at all times!” Donnelly says.
The new site launched May 4 after the company severed ties with a former webmaster over creative differences. Rather than fight over the domain, LFC launched their own at www.LFCfights.com and hired a veteran webmaster to build and maintain it. Donnelly says he’s been amazed at how quickly the site has grown. “It’s been less than two months and we’re already at 83% of the old site’s best month. Just more proof that there is no fan like a LFC fan!”
And soon one of those fans will learn there is no seat like a judge’s seat!
Enter the contest now at www.LFCfights.com
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company’s ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.
The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.
Shaun Donnelly
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
+1 702-505-0743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LFC Sizzle Reel