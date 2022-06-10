Lingerie Fighting Championships Sign Hall of Fame Boxer
'Hotstuff' Hollie Dunaway Joins LFC
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
I’m very excited for a new challenge and the opportunity to fight for LFC.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today the signing of world champion boxer ‘Hotstuff’ Hollie Dunaway who plans to debut this summer with the controversial WMMA league.
— Hollie Dunaway
“We’re very excited to add Hollie to our roster,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “She is a very accomplished fighter and a perfect fit for our unique brand of MMA.”
Dunaway made her professional boxing debut in 2003 losing two of her first three professional bouts before winning 13 of the next 14. She won her first title in 2004 becoming the WIBA mini flyweight champion. In 2006 she added two more world titles to her resume with wins in Budapest and St. Louis. In 2008 she moved up to flyweight and captured the North American Boxing Federation title. In 2010 she fought for the WBC super flyweight title narrowly losing to Maria Torres.
“It’s been a fantastic run,” Dunaway says of a boxing career that earned her a spot in the Boxing Hall of Fame. “But now I’m very excited for a new challenge and the opportunity to fight for LFC.”
Dunaway joins a bevy of beautiful fighters Donnelly has signed recently who are expected to make their LFC debuts this season. Katie ‘Oh My’ Gannon is a popular pro-wrestler who comes out of Kane’s JPWA training school. The Knoxville, TN beauty debuted with Ohio Valley Wrestling on Fite TV recently. When she isn’t fighting she’s busy competing in fitness competitions as well as the Swimsuit USA bikini pageant.
“Katie is another fighter who is tailor made for LFC,” Donnelly says. “All our fighters have to possess a mix of confidence, sex appeal and fighting ability. Katie has all three in abundance.”
Another new addition is ‘Luchadorable’ Sadiee Suicide, a muay thai fighter based in Palm Beach, FL. An official ‘suicide girl’, Sadiee Suicide brings a lot of energy to her fights and isn’t afraid to add a little flair in the ring.
“Some of our fans may know Sadiee better for her Cosplay modelling but our trainers have been impressed with her fighting skills and I’m looking forward to seeing her make her debut,” Donnelly says.
All three fighters will soon appear on the LFC’s brand new site www.LFCfights.com
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company’s ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.
The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.
Shaun Donnelly
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
+1 702-505-0743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LFC Sizzle Reel