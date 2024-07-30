Tackling Trafficking: Protecting the Most Vulnerable in Bosnia and Herzegovina

In Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), trafficking victims include women forced into prostitution, men exploited for labour, and children sold into begging, child marriages, or forced criminal activities. Victims often come from disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly the Roma community. On the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the OSCE Mission to BiH, in co-operation with the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, organized a workshop to address human trafficking among minorities, children, and persons with disabilities.

The event brought together nearly 40 representatives from the cantonal and entity ministries of internal affairs, prosecutors, civil society members, and the international community in BiH. The workshop aimed to discuss how the specific needs of vulnerable groups can be addressed through an intersectional lens, and to enhance understanding, dialogue, and co-operation among those dealing with human trafficking, as well as those working on minority, child protection, and disability issues.

Kari Johnstone, the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, said: "The OSCE takes pride in being at the forefront of researching the vulnerabilities of specific groups, such as women, children, minorities, people with disabilities, and migrant workers. Our Office’s work has shown that despite heightened risks of being targeted by traffickers, victims belonging to these groups are often overlooked and face increased barriers in accessing support services and justice."

The OSCE Mission to BiH has been working with local partners and institutions to combat human trafficking since 2003.

“Our efforts are directed towards ensuring greater protection and support for victims of this serious crime through appropriate institutional and legislative tools. Human trafficking often affects the most vulnerable members of our society, and I am confident that all of us here are committed to investing our efforts in everything we do to diminish this problem,” said Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH.

The workshop was part of the OSCE Mission to BiH’s broader efforts to support the fight against human trafficking in BiH by strengthening the capacity of relevant institutions to detect, investigate, and process such crimes as well as to protect and support victims and survivors.