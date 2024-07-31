HALO RIDER HALO RIDER, "Don't Let It Drag You Down" HALO RIDER HALO RIDER

"Don't Let It Drag You Down" - HALO RIDER Delivers Inspiring Message of Resilience With New Video Release

No no no no…don’t let it drag you down.” — HALO RIDER

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Because they are going to tell you, they are going to try to drag you down, and tell you that you are different than me. That difference, is so small, it's immeasurable. We are all connected through threads of light. We are all connected through love. We are all from source. Don't let the b*stards drag you down!" urges HALO RIDER violinist Anne Harris at Extended Play Sessions earlier this year. (https://www.facebook.com/reel/856114292615079). Music lovers and new fans alike are resonating with HALO RIDER's latest release "Don't Let It Drag You Down”, with 17k streams already on Spotify, ahead of the release of the Official Music Video for the track, which goes live today: https://youtu.be/OyFjcsM0asU.

“ ‘Don’t Let It Drag You Down’ is dedicated to the great John Lee Hooker and the lineage he started including the Animals, and especially ZZ Top. Our version is about staying strong within yourself, in the face of loss, loneliness, disillusionment, despair over things happening to and around you…the challenges we all face.” — Markus James, HALO RIDER

HALO RIDER is Anne Harris and Markus James, and for “Don’t Let It Drag You Down” they’ve teamed up with drummer Willy Jordan, who toured with legendary Blues icon John Lee Hooker, and combined forces to tap deep roots on this inspirational track.

“The last couple of videos we’d made were black and white, pretty moody, but for this one we were ready to explode into color - a celebration of this undeniable groove and determination in the face of all the challenges that life and society impose on us. While the world may change, the Boogie always was and will be. Lyrically, the chorus is pretty straightforward, about not letting this (whatever it may be) drag you down. It could be to someone, or to a group of people you care about, or it could be to yourself,” explains singer/ songwriter Markus James.

HALO RIDER ranges from acoustic front porch (“Sweet Forgiveness”), to fuzzed-out electric (“Devil and Angel”) and is becoming known for powerful live performances: “One of the most exciting, intense, interesting and mind-blowingly brilliant collaborations imaginable!” - Bill Hurley, producer of The Fallout Shelter / Extended Play Sessions.

Their first single, “Devil and Angel”, which often inspires mentions of The Black Keys, is atmospheric, trance groove-based, lyric-driven, and has received over 120k streams on Spotify, and the video has received over 150k views on YouTube. “Between them, they make heavily blues-infused music which is edgy, haunting, cinematic, compelling, soulful, and deeply rooted. This is an alliance not to be missed.” - Richard Shurman, Blues producer and historian”.

“The music of Halo Rider is refreshingly new, yet feels very familiar. Anne Harris and Markus James have created one of the most hauntingly beautiful recordings in recent memory. This is truly music to be savored.” – Jesse Finkelstein, Managing Director, Blues Radio International.

HALO RIDER’s debut album is slated for a January 2025 release. For bios of Anne and Markus, please visit www.halorider.com.

In a turbulent world, where the realization that any single moment can literally change everything that is known, "Don't Let It Drag You Down" provides humanity needed inner power and a dose of hope. The experience of HALO RIDER is not to be missed and their incredible new video is available at HALO RIDER's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@haloridermusic101. Stay on top of upcoming events, tour dates, and the latest news at: https://halorider.com, on social media platforms, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haloridermusic/, and Facebook/ meta: https://www.facebook.com/HaloRiderMusic/, and via streaming available on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1o2TLpvSEV3ZjpUBQA8Jgk?si=bpZVMLRSTI2l8VRKvpDZ2w, and Apple https://music.apple.com/us/artist/halo-rider/1689932727. For additional information or booking inquiries, please contact Harty Wiedemann of Peach Music Group, harty@bluespros.com.

