CA Artist Markas Pays Homage to Iconic Commercials and Delivers a Powerful Message

CA Artist Markas Pays Homage to Iconic Commercials - Drops "Cal Worthington" Music Video and Delivers a Powerful Message

CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA Rap Artist Markas, known for his unique blend of West Coast lyricism and East Coast storytelling, has just released his highly anticipated new song, "Cal Worthington," accompanied by an equally captivating music video. The song, which features an introspective reflection on determination, revenge, and growth, has already been accepted for airplay on BET, marking a major milestone in his rapidly growing career.

At just 15 years old, Markas began his musical journey after discovering Mase’s iconic Harlem World album, which ignited his passion for lyricism and storytelling. Since then, he has honed his craft and embraced his roots in both the performative arts and the world of hip hop. With inspiration drawn from his father’s 90s music label and his grandfather’s nonprofit theater program, Markas is a product of a successful legacy that fuels his creativity and musical drive.

“Cal Worthington” marks a pivotal moment in his artistic evolution, as it is part of his 'Pray to Petty God' EP and the larger trilogy project that also includes his earlier releases Year 15 and Pray to Petty God. The full-length album showcases the depth of Markas' lyricism, observations and storytelling abilities, while offering a blend of new and nostalgic sounds that fans of the “art of rap” will not want to miss.

Filmed and Directed by Natho and Plex of OG Media, the concept for the new "Cal Worthington" music video is both visually striking and emotionally poignant, paying tribute to the iconic '80s and '90s Cal Worthington car dealership commercials. In a creative twist, the video is set in a scrapyard filled with old cars, representing how these dealerships may have disappeared, but the hustle and grind of life, much like Markas' music, do continue. The symbolic imagery is complemented by the track’s message of personal empowerment in both life and business.

As Markas raps, “They say a man seeking revenge should dig two graves,” he sets the tone for a powerful track that resonates with listeners looking for raw honesty and inspiration. "If you are looking for a car go see Cal, if you are looking for the money, come see us, because my God don't play about me." Markas' bold lyrics strike a cord with music lovers of all generations, teaching lessons about American life and business. According to 24Hip-Hop, this song transcends traditional rap music, offering a message of both resilience and introspection. Sways Universe celebrated the single, calling it "an anthem for its infectious energy and lyricism".

Markas is currently on a mission to bring his signature music to new fans everywhere, continuing to release exciting projects that showcase his lyrical versatility blended with modern artistry. To stay up on all the latest new music and news, follow Markas on social platforms at @WatchMarkas.

About Markas

Markas is a Sacramento CA-based rap artist whose unique sound combines the witty lyricism of West Coast classics with the storytelling culture of East Coast hip-hop. Inspired by the musical influences of his family and personal experiences, Markas’ music reflects his journey as an artist and his dedication to the craft. His latest projects, Year 15 and Pray to Petty God, lay the foundation for his upcoming full-length album, set to captivate listeners who appreciate the power of rap, and the messages of lyrical artistry.

Markas - Cal Worthington - official music video

