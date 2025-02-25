Rive Video: Providing Essential Music Video Distribution and Promotion Services Over Three Decades

Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Production, Promotion and PR

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rive Video, the industry’s first and trusted leader in the distribution and promotion of music videos, is excited to celebrate 30 years of providing unmatched services for record labels, independent artists, and music video directors. In this ever-evolving digital landscape, Rive Video remains at the forefront, enabling artists’ music videos to reach the biggest networks, channels, outlets, shows, and streaming platforms around the world. Artists, managers, directors and labels trust Rive Video to secure airplay and help maximize visibility on top-tier outlets including BET, MTV, Revolt, TEMPO Networks, CMT, TCN, Music Choice, and more.

Over the past three decades, one thing has remained a constant within the music industry... the importance of proper music video distribution cannot be overstated. A music video remains an artist or band’s greatest marketing tool for exposure. However, Programmers and Producers cannot air a music video unless it has been properly processed, closed captioned, and distributed in the correct formats and with the data each outlet requires. That’s where a company like Rive Video steps in – as the nation’s leading provider of professional music video production, closed captioning, and music video distribution services, Rive Video extends an artist’s reach all the way to national networks, commercial retail music video pools, DJ and VJ pools, regional shows, OTT streaming channels (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TV, etc.), and to a global network of top journalists, podcasters, YouTubers, bloggers, and music sites. Airplay at such a wide variety of outlets can enable higher levels of awareness and be a game-changer for any artist.

For independent artists and labels, gaining visibility is crucial. Simply uploading a music video to platforms like YouTube doesn’t guarantee it will ever be seen. Many amazing artists and music videos go unnoticed due to the sheer amount of content available online and for viewing. Utilizing a company like Rive Video ensures that an artist’s music video is properly processed and professionally distributed to a wide range of TV shows and networks, outlets, OTT platforms, and media outlets necessary for standing out and gaining exposure.

Music Video Distribution and Promotion provide:

• Effortless distribution: From TV networks to streaming channels, ensuring music videos are professionally processed and delivered to the top programmers, producers, and music curators—the right people who can give it the airplay to reach new audiences.

• Global Reach: Options to distribute music videos to both national and international TV networks, markets, and shows.

• Targeted Promotion: Focused promotion to the platforms and industry professionals that will have the most impact to reach audiences where they watch and discover new music.

• Increase Visibility: Every video release is an opportunity to expand a fan base beyond the oversaturated landscape. Music video distribution launches videos to reach multi-pronged audiences, which can drive traffic to social media and streaming platforms.

• Maximize Fan Discovery: Music video distribution services increase chances of playlist inclusion, airplay on major networks, and help to boost an artist’s presence and fan base.

• Promotion/ PR Services: Full-service companies like Rive Video play a vital role for independent artists as they handle everything from production to submissions to promotion and PR. Whether for airplay, playlist placement, or aiming for media features and interviews, having a professional team in your corner to advocate for an artist and pitch for airplay frees up the artist or label so they can concentrate on that next single or album or show.

"Music videos have become an essential marketing tool for independent artists," said John Warden, CEO of Rive Video. "Last year, roughly 86% of marketers utilized video content to advertise, educate, and entertain. The rise in consumption continues to bolster 'video' as an increasingly effective and engaging medium. Exposure of an artist's conceptual and performance music videos has become key to building and expanding a fanbase. Rive Video understands that value and we play an essential role in ensuring artists’ music videos reach the top programmers, curators, producers, editors and journalists, and we introduce them to the artists and their new music videos."

For over three decades, the Rive Video team has built lasting relationships with the programming and curation teams at the key networks. When it comes to getting a music video in front of the right people and on the right screens, Rive Video hits the note and helps today’s artists and bands shine in the spotlight.

Proudly celebrating three decades in the music industry, Rive Video has become the nation's trusted partner for music video distribution, music video production, and music video promotion/ PR. Rive Video works for major record labels such as Asylum, MNRK, Universal, Provident, Tooth & Nail, Atlantic, as well as independent labels. Rive Video has distributed videos on behalf of artists such as Chance the Rapper, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Kash Doll, Anthrax, Nickelback, among thousands of others in every genre. Rive Video specializes in delivering professional music video services for record labels, independent artists, producers, and video directors, ensuring music videos are professionally delivered to national TV networks, OTT streaming platforms, commercial music and video Pools and influential media outlets across the globe. To begin the journey toward greater recognition and awareness, begin with music video distribution and promotion services by visiting www.RiveVideo.com or contact: 1-908-601-1409

