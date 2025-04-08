Quincy Q Delivers "Pacific Summer" with Wanz – The Ultimate Summer Anthem Has Arrived

Quincy Q - Hip Hop Artist Quincy Q - Hip Hop Artist Quincy Q - "Pacific Summer" - single cover art Quincy Q - logo

Hip-Hop Artist Quincy Q Delivers "Pacific Summer" featuring Wanz – The Ultimate Summer Anthem Has Arrived

Pacific Summer" is much more than just a song—it’s an annual call to embrace the season’s best moments.” — Quincy Q - Hip-Hop Artist and owner of Music Nation Live

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop artist Quincy Q is set to make waves once again with the release of his vibrant music video, "Pacific Summer," featuring Grammy-winning artist Wanz. Dropped as the ultimate seasonal soundtrack, this song from the album of the same name is poised to become an annual summer anthem for fans across the globe. The track and visual celebrate the joys of summer with infectious beats, sunny vibes, and a feel-good energy that’s already resonating with fans worldwide. With its sun-fueled sizzling energy, "Pacific Summer" is already bringing the heat and ensuring its place as a necessary playlist staple.

"Pacific Summer" is a love letter to the Northwest lifestyle, with lyrics that bring to life sandy beaches and epic moments with great people. “I love the Northwest in the summertime—a place where you can go where the people so kind,” Quincy Q raps in the track, showcasing his knack for blending personal storytelling with universal appeal. "Pacific Summer" is much more than just a song—it’s an annual call to embrace the season’s best moments." Quincy Q shares, “This is the city where you got to be - Seattle is the place where you got to see,” inviting all listeners to join him on a journey through the region’s golden days.

Directed by Joshua Bates and Quincy Newsom, the "Pacific Summer" video was filmed at the picturesque Golden Gardens Beach in Seattle, WA, capturing the essence of a sun-soaked day in the Pacific Northwest. Featuring Wanz—best known for his standout performance on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ global hit "Thrift Shop"—the collaboration brings together two Seattle-area talents for an irresistible sound that’s ready to dominate playlists every summer.

Quincy Q, born Quincy Louis Newsom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and now a proud resident of Everett, Washington, has been steadily building his legacy in the hip-hop world. Inspired by icons like Master P and Sean Combs, he founded Music Nation Live over a decade ago, a top platform and launchpad for incredible emerging artists. Following the success of his debut EP “Down for My Clic”k and the viral single "Where I Wanna Be," Quincy Q continues to push boundaries with his forward-thinking signature sound and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

The "Pacific Summer" music video marks another milestone for Quincy Q and Music Nation Live, showcasing his evolution as an artist and label head. Fans can connect with Quincy Q and explore more of his work at https://quincyq.hearnow.com/ or visit the label’s site at https://www.musicnationlive.com/. The single is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and SoundCloud.

Don’t miss a beat, follow Quincy Q and Music Nation Live on Meta/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/musicnationliveeverett; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/musicnationlive/, X/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/musicnationlive, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@musicnationlive and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstkZG24NJ-a6aEzMiVc_hA

About Music Nation Live:

Founded in 2014 by Quincy Q, Music Nation Live is an independent label dedicated to fostering innovative hip-hop and rap talent. With a mission to elevate underground artists and expand into TV and film, the label is one of the fastest growing forces in the music industry.

