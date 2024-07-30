SC Media Opens Nominations for the 11th Annual Women in IT Security Recognition Program
NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media have opened nominations for the 2024 Women in IT Security program. Now in its 11th year, this annual initiative recognizes outstanding women in cybersecurity who have made significant contributions to the field in North America.
Nominations are open through September 23, 2024, and details on eligibility and submission can be found here.
The Women in IT Security program celebrates women who have shown exceptional expertise, dedication, and influence in advancing cybersecurity practices. The program honors individuals who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and a commitment to fostering growth and diversity within the industry.
Recognition is offered in four distinct categories:
• Cybersecurity Veterans: Recognizing those who have delivered consistent performance and innovation over long careers.
• Power Players: Highlighting individuals who have risen to positions of influence through market engagement and commitment.
• Advocates: Honoring those who have advanced cybersecurity awareness and championed diversity and expansion in the field.
• Women to Watch: Spotlighting emerging leaders who are driving the next wave of growth and innovation in the industry.
All nominations will be evaluated by a panel of female cybersecurity leaders from across the U.S. Heidi Murphy, Director of Community Development with the CyberRisk Collaborative and Leader of CRA’s Women in Cyber initiative, will oversee this year’s program.
"Building a safe, diverse, empowering, and supportive community for women in cybersecurity is not just about breaking barriers; it's about creating a space where every woman can thrive, inspire, and lead with confidence and resilience,” said Melissa Warford, Program Manager for CyberRisk Alliance. "In the coming year we are striving to support more women across the country to ensure they have the tools, mentorship, and opportunities needed to succeed. The outcomes will be a stronger, more inclusive cybersecurity industry, where innovation and collaboration are driven by diverse perspectives and empowered leaders."
Honorees will be recognized in October and featured on SC Media and other CyberRisk Alliance platforms.
For more information and to submit your nominations for the Women in IT Security program, visit https://www.scmagazine.com/women-in-it-security.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
CyberRisk Alliance
press@cyberriskalliance.com