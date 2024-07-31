CryptantCrab Prime Launches on Arbitrum with New Play-and-Earn Ecosystem
Up to 100,000 USD of prizes and rewards are up for grabs, including 16.2 ETHKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptantCrab Prime by Appxplore (iCandy) has launched on July 30th. Formerly known as CryptantCrab, this Web3 GameFi project was among the top 10 Web3 games in 2019 according to Dapp, with a transaction volume of 300 ETH and players winning over 32 ETH in tournament rewards. Now on the Arbitrum Network, CryptantCrab Prime is embracing the Play-And-Earn vision, offering more reward opportunities to players with affordable gas fees.
Through its feature expansion and modernization of its ecosystem, players can now experience more ways to grow and nurture their CryptantCrabs to prepare for the new Battle Arena. New features include unveiling more Crab Stats via “Relic Bind” and a new EXP resource called Knowledge Cell. This feature expansion is expected to lead to a more mature player trade economy within the ecosystem’s native marketplace. For non-playing $CRAB Token holders, there is also the opportunity to engage with the Elemental Enchanter’s Prediction system to win more $CRAB Tokens.
In addition to the Play-And-Earn concept, the CryptantCrab team has added a Play-To-Own campaign to give back to the Web3 community. For a limited time, new players can join the Battle Arena against returning players with Mercenary Crabs. These Web2 CryptantCrabs have limited growth capacity but can be freely minted as CryptantCrab NFTs (while capacity lasts) once a series of missions is completed.
In conjunction with the GameFi project’s launch, CryptantCrab Prime is providing rewards and prizes that have a grand value of up to $100,000 that includes:
- Tournament Prize Pool of 16.2 ETH
- 5,000,000 $CRAB Tokens
- 1,000 CryptantCrabs available for Free Mint via the Play-To-Own Campaign
- Ecosystem resources for loyal members of the community and returning players
- And much more!
About Appxplore
Appxplore (iCandy) Sdn Bhd is an award-winning mobile game development company that has successfully expanded its scope into Web3 gaming. The company specializes in creating casual and hyper-casual games that are available on all major mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, and blockchain technologies. Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that has garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play’s Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.
About iCandy Interactive Limited
iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) is an award-winning, publicly traded video games company that has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2016.
With headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and offices across South East Asia and Germany, iCandy is one of the largest independent game developers in the region, with more than 650 full-time game developers, artists, and engineers, and has delivered more than 350 mobile, console, PC, and Web3 titles. The Company has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on some of the most widely known titles and iconic franchises in video games history. For more information, please visit https://icandy.io/.
iCandy Group is supported by a strong network of strategic shareholders, including Animoca Brands, Fatfish Group, Baidu, Singtel, SK Square, AIS, IncubateFund, as well as several Australian and international funds.
