Panama President Graces Oppein's New Showroom Launch

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 26th, Oppein Panama celebrated the grand opening of its new, luxurious showroom. The showroom, spanning 800 square meters, welcomed over 400 guests, including local celebrities, dignitaries, and industry leaders. The event featured engaging presentations and live demonstrations, offering attendees insights into Oppein's craftsmanship and innovative design solutions. A highlight of the evening was the presence of Mr. José Raúl Mulino, the new president of the Republic of Panama, who attended as a special guest.

Mr. Mulino expressed his enthusiasm for Oppein's potential in Panama and the broader Latin American market. He commended Oppein Panama for its dedication to excellence and innovation, encouraging the team to continue providing superior service and performance.

As a thriving furniture market, Panama presents a booming demand for eco-friendly, high-quality furniture, reflecting the country's growing awareness of environmental sustainability. Recognizing this unique opportunity, Oppein Home, renowned for its custom cabinetry and furniture, is eager to make a significant impact in this dynamic market. With a deep commitment to innovation and excellence, Oppein treasures the chance to bring its superior products to Panamanian customers. The company aims to meet and exceed the expectations of a market that values both quality and environmental responsibility. Oppein's entrance into Panama marks an exciting chapter in its global expansion. It strives to provide innovative solutions that align with Panamanian homeowners' evolving needs and values.

To assist the new franchisee, the Oppein franchise development team from headquarters visited the showroom during the opening preparation period. Bestcy Gao, the business development manager at Oppein HQ, emphasized the company's commitment to its franchisees, stating, "Every franchisee is very important to us. By establishing strong relationships, we wish the local team could have the ultimate experience of cooperating with Oppein and together deliver the best products to the people."

The spacious showroom showcases Oppein's whole-home furnishings, marking a significant milestone in the company's regional expansion. The state-of-the-art showroom features a wide array of products, from stylish kitchen cabinets to elegant living room furniture and luxurious bedroom suites, catering to the modern homeowner's needs and tastes.

The grand opening of the showroom signals the beginning of an exciting chapter for Oppein Panama, committed to elevating the local home improvement market. With its emphasis on quality and design, Oppein is set to establish new standards in the Panamanian market.

Oppein Home Group Inc., the largest cabinetry manufacturer in the world, continues its global expansion by offering franchise opportunities worldwide. The company provides high-quality, eco-friendly furniture designed to meet the diverse needs of homeowners around the globe.

As the company has over 8,786 showrooms and stores worldwide, the Oppein franchise is a proven business model. According to its 2023 annual report, the total revenue was USD 3.25 billion, with over USD 2.5 billion in revenue generated by franchisees.

Partnering with a top-notch global brand is the first and most crucial step toward your business success, and joining Oppein Home could be the perfect way to start a prosperous venture.

For more details and consultations on the Oppein franchise, please visit the Oppein cabinet franchise page: https://www.oppeinhome.com/start-OPPEIN-franchise/.

