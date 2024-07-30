Artifact by Nelson Chow Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards
Innovative Speakeasy Bar Concept Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Artifact by Nelson Chow as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Artifact, positioning it as a leading example of outstanding interior design.
Artifact's award-winning design showcases the power of interior spaces to create immersive experiences that captivate and inspire. By reimagining the traditional speakeasy concept, Artifact offers a fresh perspective on how design can transport guests into a mysterious and alluring realm. This recognition underscores the growing importance of innovative interior design in shaping memorable and engaging environments for customers and the industry at large.
Nestled behind a secret passage within BaseHall, Hong Kong's newest luxury food hall, Artifact creates a striking contrast to its bustling surroundings. The speakeasy bar draws inspiration from the mesmerizing rhythm and repetition of surreal geometry and the tranquil ambiance of underground cisterns. Through meticulous attention to detail and clever design elements, Artifact crafts an otherworldly atmosphere that defies logic and immerses guests in a hidden world of intrigue and enchantment.
The Golden A' Design Award for Artifact serves as a testament to Nelson Chow and his team's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the studio, fostering a culture of continuous innovation and exploration. By setting new standards for excellence in the field, Artifact contributes to the advancement of interior design practices and encourages the industry to embrace bold, imaginative concepts that redefine the user experience.
Artifact was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team, including Nelson Chow, Rain Ho, Rafael Pardo, and Brandon Fong. Each member contributed their unique skills and expertise to create a cohesive and captivating design that seamlessly blends aesthetics, functionality, and innovation.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=154168
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=154168
About Nelson Chow
NC Design + Architecture Ltd. (NCDA) is an architectural design studio based in Hong Kong, specializing in residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. With a focus on storytelling and creative collaborations, NCDA seeks to reinvent the experience of space through meaningful connections. Their research-based approach integrates every element of the design process, elevating the ordinary in extraordinary and refreshing ways.
About HongKong Land
Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management, and development group. Founded in 1889, the company owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail assets in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. Hongkong Land's properties hold industry-leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this award are noted for their visionary approach, pushing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology to deliver solutions that exceed expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring future generations of designers to create remarkable works that benefit society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across all industries, the A' Design Award aims to showcase pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Through a rigorous evaluation process, involving blind peer review by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the competition identifies and celebrates truly remarkable achievements in design. By providing a global platform for these innovative works, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.

https://interiordesignaward.com
https://interiordesignaward.com
