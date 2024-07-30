Vessel Placard Unveils New Placards for Summer
Beyond Just Placards, Signs, Glasses, and More Are Now Available
Since the beginning, we have helped vessel owners to be in compliance with the USCG. Now, our placards can help vessel owners in more ways than ever.”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel Placards, a site that offers USCG documentation number placards among others, recently unveiled new options for boat owners. These include not just placards but also signs, glasses, and more.
— A Spokesperson from Vessel Placards.
The new placards the site offers include nautical phrases that some boat owners have said and heard for generations, such as “I Need Vitamin Sea” and “Home is Where the Anchor Drops.” Another says: “Captain’s Word is Law.”
Each of these are included with images of the water, ships, a captain, and more. All are printed on wood in bright detail, for $100 each.
Other new additions to the site include wine glasses and shot glasses. The wine glasses include the “Captain’s Word is Law” phrase as well as images of a Captain and fish. The images on the shot glasses are a compass, a small anchor, and an open treasure chest.
Marpol signs are also now available through the site. These signs convey important information, such as that life jackets must be worn while on board, the dangerous side effects of carbon monoxide, and the US Coast Guard capacity information for a vessel.
Beyond these new additions, the company offers Coast Guard documentation number placards. These displayed a vessel’s official number and/or name. They were specifically designed to be in compliance with the Coast Guard’s marking requirements. Placards are available in wood, metal, and HDPE.
In addition to placards for American vessel documentation, vessel owners can also receive Canadian vessel documentation placards as well. Placards are available with your name on them and nautical-themed t-shirts for men and women. Eligible US vessel owners can even use the site to apply for vessel documentation.
To learn more about boat placards, Coast Guard document placards, or to make a press inquiry, contact Vessel Placards through their site or info@vesselplacards.com
