MPD Investigating Fatal Crash in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a driver and injured pedestrian.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 3:32 a.m., the preliminary investigation determined that a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu occupied by a female driver and a female passenger traveling eastbound in the 5200 block East Capitol Street, Southeast, struck several vehicles and flipped over to land on its roof.

A male and female passing by stopped to assist the occupants of the overturned vehicle. While doing so, a 2013 Lexus GS350, also traveling eastbound, struck both the male pedestrian and the Malibu. The driver of the Lexus fled the scene on foot

The male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both occupants of the Malibu were transported to an area hospital for treatment where the driver of the Malibu later died.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Taneisha Parker, of Capitol Heights, MD.

At approximately 4:26 a.m., a subject matching the lookout for the driver of the Lexus was located and stopped in a DCFEMS fire house located in the Unit block of 49th Street, Northeast, and found to have injuries consistent with being involved in a traffic crash.

The driver of the Lexus has been identified as 39-year-old Terrance Gordan, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry and Leaving After Colliding.

Additional charges will be pending further investigation.

CCN: 24115445