Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.06 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.31 billion in 2023 to $2.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, advancements in surgical techniques, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing geriatric population, and expansion in emerging markets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in microsurgical techniques, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of eye disorders, expanding geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and heightened focus on precision and efficiency in surgical interventions.

Growth Driver Of The Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market

The rising prevalence of chronic eye disorders is expected to propel the growth of the ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market going forward. Chronic eye disorders refer to long-term or persistent conditions affecting the eyes or visual system that typically require ongoing management and treatment. The prevalence of chronic eye disorders is due to the aging population, rising diabetes rates, lifestyle changes, genetic predisposition, and improved awareness and screening programs. The ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments are indispensable in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of corneal disorders, enabling ophthalmic surgeons to perform precise, targeted interventions that preserve vision and improve patients' quality of life.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market include Novartis AG, Thompson Surgical Instruments Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation.

Major companies operating in the ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market are developing technologically advanced products, such as handheld corneal esthesiometers incorporating several cutting-edge features to measure corneal sensitivity accurately. The handheld corneal esthesiometer is a tool in ophthalmology and neurology for assessing corneal nerve function and diagnosing conditions that affect corneal sensitivity.

Segments:

1) By Product: Ophthalmic Knives, Forceps, Scissor, Chopper, Rapid Immunotherapies, Other Products

2) By Application: Cataract, Refractive, Glaucoma, Vitreoretinal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Definition

Ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments are specialized tools used by eye surgeons to perform various procedures on the eye. These instruments are essential for performing various ophthalmic surgical procedures with accuracy, safety, and optimal patient outcomes. Ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments are typically used in cataract removal, glaucoma treatment, retinal repairs, and corneal transplants.

