Kay A. Oliver Launches Kickstarter for Anticipated Sequel, Five Pounds of Pressure, Follow-Up to Sisters In Cold Blood
Supporters Can Gain Exclusive Rewards, Including Autographed Copies and a Chance to Name a Character in the New Novel
I'm thrilled to invite readers & fans to join me on this creative journey. With your help, we can bring *Five Pounds of Pressure* to life & continue the thrilling journey of these beloved characters.”CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Kay A. Oliver announces the launch of her Kickstarter campaign for the eagerly awaited sequel to *Sisters In Cold Blood*, titled *Five Pounds of Pressure*. With a distinguished career in writing gripping narratives that resonate deeply with readers, Oliver aims to captivate audiences once again with her latest literary endeavor.
— Kay A. Oliver
*Five Pounds of Pressure* delves deeper into the world of suspense and intrigue, following the lives of its compelling characters against a backdrop of mystery and discovery. Set in the richly imagined universe Oliver has crafted, the novel promises to deliver another thrilling journey that explores themes of resilience, courage, and the complexities of human relationships.
Supporters of the Kickstarter campaign will have the exclusive opportunity to contribute to the realization of Oliver's vision and be rewarded with a range of enticing perks. These include autographed copies of the novel, acknowledgment in the Thank You section of the book, and a unique chance for one backer to immortalize their name by naming a character within the story (subject to restrictions).
"I'm thrilled to invite readers and supporters to join me on this creative journey," says Kay A. Oliver. "With your help, we can bring *Five Pounds of Pressure* to life and continue exploring the thrilling adventures of these beloved characters."
Backers can visit the Kickstarter campaign page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kayaoliver/five-pounds-of-pressure to learn more about the project, pledge their support, and secure their rewards. The campaign will run for 45 days, offering fans and literary enthusiasts alike the opportunity to become part of this exciting literary venture.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact: Daxton, @ dmarshal@livingamainglynow.com
About Kay A. Oliver:
Kay A. Oliver is an accomplished author with a passion for storytelling. With a background in Radio/TV/Film and an MBA in Business, she brings over three decades of experience in entertainment to her writing. Oliver's novels, including *Sisters In Cold Blood* and *Disturbed Tombs*, have garnered acclaim for their engaging narratives and strong, resilient characters.
For updates and to support the Kickstarter campaign for *Five Pounds of Pressure*, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kayaoliver/five-pounds-of-pressure.
